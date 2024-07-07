Phoenix sets new daily record for warmest low temperature

PHOENIX — A new daily record for the warmest low temperature on July 7 was broken in Phoenix Sunday morning, as the heat wave continues during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature Sunday was 92 degrees, which is eight degrees above normal. This sets a new record warm low temperature, beating the previous record of 91 degrees that was set in 2018.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona earlier in the week. The excessive heat warning has now been extended to last until Thursday at 8 p.m. MST.

Phoenix set a daily record of high temperatures Friday and Phoenix completed its hottest June on record, according to the National Weather service.

Arizona’s summer heat can be deadly. Through last week, Maricopa County health officials confirmed 13 heat-related deaths this year.

Why is there a holiday weekend excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

