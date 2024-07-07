Close
ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Phoenix sets new daily record for warmest low temperature

Jul 7, 2024, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...

A new daily record for warmest low temperature on July 7 was broken in Phoenix, as the heat wave continues through the Fourth of July weekend. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new daily record for the warmest low temperature on July 7 was broken in Phoenix Sunday morning, as the heat wave continues during the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature Sunday was 92 degrees, which is eight degrees above normal. This sets a new record warm low temperature, beating the previous record of 91 degrees that was set in 2018.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona earlier in the week. The excessive heat warning has now been extended to last until Thursday at 8 p.m. MST.

Phoenix set a daily record of high temperatures Friday and Phoenix completed its hottest June on record, according to the National Weather service.

Arizona’s summer heat can be deadly. Through last week, Maricopa County health officials confirmed 13 heat-related deaths this year.




Arizona Weather News

