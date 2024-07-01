PHOENIX — Phoenix just completed its hottest June on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The daily average June temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, was 97 degrees.

This beat the previous June record of 95.3 degrees, which was set in 2021, according to Chris Kuhlman with the National Weather Service.

“Average daytime high was just shy of 110. It was 109.4,” Kuhlman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

Nighttime lows were pretty warm too, at an average of 84.6, he added.

Why Phoenix experienced the hottest June on record

High pressure moved into the Valley and remained strong the entire month, Kuhlman said.

June 3 was the coolest day of the month, with a high of 103 degrees.

“Essentially, we were above normal the entire month,” Kuhlman said. “On average, it was 5-and-a-half degrees above normal, which was enough to beat the all-time record by 1.7 degrees.”

Further, 14 days in June were 110 degrees or more.

June 6, when it reached 113, was Phoenix’s first day this year of at least 110 degrees.

Thousands of customers in metro Phoenix were without power on June 21, which was the hottest day of the year so far. The heat reached 117 degrees that day.

June 2024 will officially go down as the hottest June on record in Phoenix with an average temperature of 97.0 degrees! #azwx pic.twitter.com/yKGDCrTUxV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 1, 2024

Rain was scant in Phoenix with a total of 0.01 inches of rain for the month. The historical average for June is 0.02.

July, however, was off to a wet start, with scattered showers across metro Phoenix on Monday morning.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.