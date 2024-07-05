Close
ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Daily heat record over 40 years old broken in Phoenix on Friday

Jul 5, 2024, 3:55 PM | Updated: 5:34 pm

Phoenix saw a daily heat record broken on Friday, measured at 118 degrees. (Photo by Mario Toma/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new daily record for high temperatures on July 5 was broken in Phoenix, as Valley residents endured a sweltering Fourth of July weekend.

RELATED STORIES

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona earlier in the week to last from Thursday morning through Tuesday night.

Warning for potentially dangerous heat Friday morning, NWS announced the 118-degree daily record shortly after 3 p.m.

The record temperature is the hottest of the year so far, 11 degrees above normal for July 5 and breaks a record of 116 degrees set in 1983, over 40 years ago.

An especially warm low temperature was also announced for Friday morning, with the agency’s Sky Harbor measurement base reading 93 degrees, nine degrees above normal. If the reading doesn’t dip lower through Friday night, it will break a record set in 1996 of 91 degrees.

Why is there a holiday weekend excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings — like the one in effect through Tuesday — to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

Arizona’s extreme summer heat can be deadly. Through last week, Maricopa County health officials confirmed 13 heat-related deaths this year.

10-year-old boy died Tuesday after suffering what authorities called a heat-related medical emergency while he was hiking with his family at South Mountain Park.

