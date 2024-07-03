Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Excessive heat warning issued in metro Phoenix for Fourth of July holiday weekend

Jul 3, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

The sun rises over the Phoenix Mountains Preserve on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warming in metro Phoenix for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (KTAR News Photo/Kevin Stone)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – When it comes to the weather, the long Fourth of July holiday weekend will be a real firecracker in metro Phoenix.

With temperatures expected to soar like a bottle rocket, the National Weather Service (NWS) is activating an excessive heat warning across south-central and southwest Arizona from 10 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Even today we’ll be around 110, 112 degrees,” Chris Kuhlman of the NWS in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning. “But starting tomorrow as we fully dry out, look for temperatures [of] 112, 115, and then we’ll probably even have a few days … anytime Friday through next Tuesday, where we hit 113 to 116.”

Barring an unexpected dip later in the day, Wednesday morning’s low of 93 degrees in Phoenix will set a record for the date for warmest low temperature. The mark of 92 degrees for June 3 was set in 2001.

“Overnight lows will stay warm,” Kuhlman said. “They’re probably not going to get worse because we’re losing our moisture. Maybe the outskirts of the city might see some mid-80s. And if you’re in the central part of Phoenix, expect … low-90s all the way through early next week.”

Why is there a holiday weekend excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix?

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

Arizona’s extreme summer heat can be deadly. Through last week, Maricopa County health officials confirmed 13 heat-related deaths this year.

A 10-year-old boy died Tuesday after suffering what authorities called a heat-related medical emergency while he was hiking with his family at South Mountain Park.

Is there any rain in the metro Phoenix Fourth of July weather forecast?

The Fourth of July heatwave comes hot on the heels of the hottest June ever recorded in Phoenix. And although the Valley did receive a few showers early in the monsoon season, which started June 15, there is no rain in the holiday weekend forecast.

“Most years we typically have to wait until the first part of July to where we actually start to see decent rainfall,” Kuhlman said. “It was early this year. Unfortunately, we’re losing the monsoon moisture at the moment, but it will come back. Hopefully, it will come back within a week or so.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Excessive heat warning issued in metro Phoenix for Fourth of July holiday weekend