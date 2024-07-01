Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from June 28-30

Jun 30, 2024

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies pose with the agency's new Sherp rescue vehicle. (Coconino County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From a blaze prompting evacuation orders to an all-new amphibious utility vehicle, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from June 28-30.

Meet the Sherp, Coconino County’s new all-terrain search and rescue beast

A northern Arizona public safety agency has added an imposing new tool to its search and rescue arsenal, an amphibious all-terrain utility vehicle known as a Sherp.

The Sherp will help the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) save lives in the nation’s second-largest county by area, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

With a squarish profile and giant tires, the Sherp can boldly go where other rescue vehicles can’t.

Rocky or sandy terrain? No problem. Icy ground? Move over snowcat, the Sherp rescue vehicle is faster and can reach more areas.

The new vehicle also can navigate rural roads that are otherwise impassable after heavy rain or snow.

Evacuation orders lifted in northeast Scottsdale as crews progress on Boulder View Fire

Evacuation orders in northeast Scottsdale stemming from the Boulder View Fire burning five miles east of Carefree were lowered from “GO” to “SET” status around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management (MCDEM) announced.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network’s website, the “SET” status notes that significant danger remains in the area, but that danger is not “imminent and life-threatening” like it is during “GO” status.

The “GO” order was previously in place for the area north of Dove Valley Road between 136th and 144th streets. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) reminded residents who are returning home to be mindful of crews working in the area.

The MCDEM also said orders for all other areas would return to “READY” status, which calls for awareness to community hazards.

3 Mexican migrants found dead in southern Arizona desert

Three Mexican migrants died from the summer heat in the Sonoran Desert, according to a Friday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents from Ajo, an unincorporated community in Pima County, found the bodies after hearing a rescue beacon activation in Sheep Peak on Wednesday, CBP said in a news release.

Authorities launched an “exhaustive air and ground search” with help from surviving migrants, CBP said.

An aircrew eventually found the three bodies, which were brought to the Pima County Medical Examiners. Authorities notified the Mexican Consulate.

Lane restricted on NB I-17 north of Black Canyon City after truck carrying beam overturns

Drivers traveling north on Interstate 17 should expect lane restrictions north of Black Canyon City after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam would require special equipment, resulting in a full closure of the northbound lanes Sunday night for four hours, beginning at 8 p.m.

Man dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A pedestrian is dead after a Wednesday collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the collision took place around 9 p.m. near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the victim with serious injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives who took over the investigation believed the victim was crossing Camelback Road midblock instead of in the crosswalk when two westbound vehicles struck him.

Arizona News

The City of Tempe is working on a deal with Google to bring affordable high-speed internet to its r...

Bailey Leasure

Tempe, Google working to bring affordable high-speed internet to residents

The City of Tempe is working on a deal with Google to bring affordable high-speed internet to its residents.

3 hours ago

Patient gives blood at a Vitalant blood drive. (Vitalant Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Vitalant needs 600 donors for Saving Arizona Blood Drive on July 7 in Tempe

Become a hero by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive hosted by Vitalant on July 7 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

5 hours ago

Phoenix Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a female victim that happened Saturday ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix woman turns herself in after shooting, killing another woman

A woman turned herself in Saturday for shooting and killing another woman earlier that morning, Phoenix Police said.

5 hours ago

Phoenix Fire truck responds to distress...

KTAR.com

Man dead after truck bed catches fire, wall collision in north Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department pronounced 82-year-old Marchell Larson dead after sustaining several life-threatening injuries from his truck bed catching fire and eventual wall collision on Saturday morning.

6 hours ago

A man was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a road in Phoenix. (AP File photo/Ross D. Fran...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in northwest Phoenix

A man died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road late Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

6 hours ago

A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle in Phoenix. (Phoenix PD file photo)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after veering off road, striking tree in north Phoenix

A 42-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road Friday night in north Phoenix, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Weekend Wrap: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from June 28-30