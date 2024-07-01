PHOENIX — From a blaze prompting evacuation orders to an all-new amphibious utility vehicle, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from June 28-30.

A northern Arizona public safety agency has added an imposing new tool to its search and rescue arsenal, an amphibious all-terrain utility vehicle known as a Sherp.

The Sherp will help the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) save lives in the nation’s second-largest county by area, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

With a squarish profile and giant tires, the Sherp can boldly go where other rescue vehicles can’t.

Rocky or sandy terrain? No problem. Icy ground? Move over snowcat, the Sherp rescue vehicle is faster and can reach more areas.

The new vehicle also can navigate rural roads that are otherwise impassable after heavy rain or snow.

Evacuation orders in northeast Scottsdale stemming from the Boulder View Fire burning five miles east of Carefree were lowered from “GO” to “SET” status around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management (MCDEM) announced.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network’s website, the “SET” status notes that significant danger remains in the area, but that danger is not “imminent and life-threatening” like it is during “GO” status.

The “GO” order was previously in place for the area north of Dove Valley Road between 136th and 144th streets. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) reminded residents who are returning home to be mindful of crews working in the area.

The MCDEM also said orders for all other areas would return to “READY” status, which calls for awareness to community hazards.

Three Mexican migrants died from the summer heat in the Sonoran Desert, according to a Friday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents from Ajo, an unincorporated community in Pima County, found the bodies after hearing a rescue beacon activation in Sheep Peak on Wednesday, CBP said in a news release.

Authorities launched an “exhaustive air and ground search” with help from surviving migrants, CBP said.

An aircrew eventually found the three bodies, which were brought to the Pima County Medical Examiners. Authorities notified the Mexican Consulate.

Drivers traveling north on Interstate 17 should expect lane restrictions north of Black Canyon City after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam would require special equipment, resulting in a full closure of the northbound lanes Sunday night for four hours, beginning at 8 p.m.

A pedestrian is dead after a Wednesday collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the collision took place around 9 p.m. near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the victim with serious injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives who took over the investigation believed the victim was crossing Camelback Road midblock instead of in the crosswalk when two westbound vehicles struck him.

