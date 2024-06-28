Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Mexican migrants found dead in southern Arizona desert

Jun 28, 2024, 12:36 PM

Three Mexican migrants found dead after exhaustive search...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection urged migrants not to trust smuggling organizations in a June 28, 2024, announcement. (File photo by Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

(File photo by Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three Mexican migrants died from the summer heat in the Sonoran Desert, according to a Friday announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents from Ajo, an unincorporated community in Pima County, found the bodies after hearing a rescue beacon activation in Sheep Peak on Wednesday, CBP said in a news release.

Authorities launched an “exhaustive air and ground search” with help from surviving migrants, CBP said.

RELATED STORIES

An aircrew eventually found the three bodies, which were brought to the Pima County Medical Examiners. Authorities notified the Mexican Consulate.

After three Mexican migrants found, CBP urges travelers to avoid smugglers

Tucson Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre urged migrants to stay away from human smugglers.

“When migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril,” De La Torre said in the news release.

He urged people to not trust organized smuggling groups that promise to illegally bring them across the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP’s announcement said smuggling organizations often abandon migrants in remote and dangerous areas like Sheep’s Peak.

“The terrain along the border is extreme, the relentless summer heat is severe and remote areas where smugglers bring migrants is unforgiving,” De La Torre said. “Far too many people who made the decision to place their lives into the hands of the criminal organizations have died of dehydration and heat stroke.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

With a squarish profile and almost-comically large tires, the Sherp can boldly go where other rescu...

Kevin Stone

Meet the Sherp, Coconino County’s new all-terrain search and rescue beast

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office added an amphibious all-terrain utility vehicle known as a Sherp to its search and rescue arsenal.

41 minutes ago

Campers roast marshmallows over a campfire. Officials are adjusting the fire restrictions around Ar...

Kevin Stone

Several Arizona recreation areas easing fire restrictions after getting rain

Several Arizona recreation areas are easing fire restrictions after recent monsoon rainfall reduced the risk of wildfires.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How should Democrats feel about Joe Biden’s performance in the CNN Presidential Debate?

How should Democrats feel about Joe Biden’s performance in the CNN Presidential Debate? Mike Broomhead explains.

4 hours ago

Medical emergencies clarification Arizona abortion...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes issues opinion clarifying Arizona abortion law

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued an opinion to clarify what medical emergencies allow doctors to perform abortions on Thursday.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What would it look like if the Democratic Party chose a different candidate over President Biden?

What would it look like if the Democratic Party chose a different candidate over President Biden? Mike Broomhead explores the possibility. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won't all be smooth sailing.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

3 Mexican migrants found dead in southern Arizona desert