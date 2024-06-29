Collision involving two vehicles leaves Phoenix pedestrian dead...

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after a Wednesday collision involving two vehicles in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the collision took place around 9 p.m. near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers who arrived on the scene found the victim with serious injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives who took over the investigation believed the victim was crossing Camelback Road midblock instead of in the crosswalk when two westbound vehicles struck him.

The two vehicles involved in the crash remained on the scene. Impairment is not believed to have played a role in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

