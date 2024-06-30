Close
ARIZONA WILDFIRES

Evacuation orders lifted in northeast Scottsdale as crews progress on Boulder View Fire

Jun 29, 2024, 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Evacuation orders in northeast Scottsdale stemming from the Boulder View Fire were lowered Saturday...

Evacuation orders in northeast Scottsdale stemming from the Boulder View Fire were lowered Saturday. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management photo)

PHOENIX — Evacuation orders in northeast Scottsdale stemming from the Boulder View Fire burning five miles east of Carefree were lowered from “GO” to “SET” status around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management (MCDEM) announced.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network’s website, the “SET” status notes that significant danger remains in the area, but that danger is not “imminent and life-threatening” like it is during “GO” status.

The “GO” order was previously in place for the area north of Dove Valley Road between 136th and 144th streets. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZDFFM) reminded residents who are returning home to be mindful of crews working in the area.

The MCDEM also said orders for all other areas would return to “READY” status, which calls for awareness to community hazards.

How dangerous is the Boulder View Fire in northeast Scottsdale?

In an update shared Saturday around 6:40 p.m., the AZDFFM said the fire, which began Thursday morning, was mapped at over 3,700 acres with 19% containment.

Saturday efforts were focused on improving firelines and monitoring for excess heat within the blaze. The southeast side of the fire was getting the most attention, with hand crews and support helicopters engaged.

Seven hand crews and six helicopters were further assisted by 11 engines and two water tenders.

Additionally, Bartlett Dam Road at Cave Creek Road remains closed to the public.

Scattered showers could move into the area on Sunday, potentially helping to lower the temperature and increase moisture as crews work toward suppression and containment.

