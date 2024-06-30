PHOENIX — Drivers traveling north on Interstate 17 should expect lane restrictions north of Black Canyon City after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam would require special equipment, resulting in an extended closure of the right lane.

The crash occurred near Bumble Bee Road on an uphill stretch about three miles north of Black Canyon City, within ADOT’s I-17 Improvement Project which aims to increase capacity near Sunset Point.

Drivers planning to take the route Sunday should budget for extra time and watch with caution near the site, ADOT said.

