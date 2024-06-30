Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA TRAFFIC

Lane restricted on NB I-17 north of Black Canyon City after truck carrying beam overturns

Jun 30, 2024, 8:35 AM

One northbound lane of I-17 is experiencing a prolonged closure after a truck carrying a beam overt...

One northbound lane of I-17 is experiencing a prolonged closure after a truck carrying a beam overturned. (ADOT photo)

(ADOT photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Drivers traveling north on Interstate 17 should expect lane restrictions north of Black Canyon City after a truck carrying a 70,000-pound beam overturned on Saturday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT initially closed both northbound lanes of the highway running from Phoenix to the high country around 4:30 p.m. Saturday before reopening the left lane about a half-hour later.

The department said removing the beam would require special equipment, resulting in an extended closure of the right lane.

The crash occurred near Bumble Bee Road on an uphill stretch about three miles north of Black Canyon City, within ADOT’s I-17 Improvement Project which aims to increase capacity near Sunset Point.

Drivers planning to take the route Sunday should budget for extra time and watch with caution near the site, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Arizona Traffic

This overhead view from May 2024 shows ongoing work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project ...

Kevin Stone

Broadway Curve project to affect freeway traffic near Phoenix airport this weekend

No mainline closures are scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend, but it won't all be smooth sailing.

2 days ago

The bridges over Queen Creek (left) and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Globe are being repla...

Kevin Stone

US 60 reopens east of metro Phoenix after bridge replacement hits snag

A highway east of metro Phoenix reopened after a bridge replacement project hit a snag Thursday, authorities said.

3 days ago

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix on June 25, 2024. (AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes

Southbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Phoenix after several crashes on Tuesday night, authorities said.

5 days ago

Gila River Bridge issues caused temporary shutdown of EB I-10...

KTAR.com

EB I-10 temporarily reopens south of Phoenix after closure due to issue with Gila River Bridge

A Gila River bridge issue caused a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Riggs Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

5 days ago

One lane in each direction on the Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River will reopen ahead of holiday ...

KTAR.com

Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River in Mesa to reopen in time for holiday travel

The Gilbert Road bridge running over the Salt River in Mesa will reopen Friday, opening a popular travel route in time for the 4th of July. 

8 days ago

Westbound State Route 88 was closed north of Apache Junction for the Ghost Fire on June 21, 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Ghost Fire 100% contained, Westbound State Route 88 reopens north of Apache Junction

Westbound State Route 88 has reopened north of Apache Junction after brush fire closed the lanes on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Lane restricted on NB I-17 north of Black Canyon City after truck carrying beam overturns