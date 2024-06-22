Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Shelter in place lifted in Buckeye after crews clean nitric acid spill

Jun 21, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm

A shelter in place in Buckeye was lifted after about two and a half hours. (@BuckeyeAZPD photo)

(@BuckeyeAZPD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A shelter in place order was lifted after about two and a half hours Friday evening as officials worked to contain a chemical leak at the Thatcher Company of Arizona in Buckeye.

Due to concerns about the air quality in the area surrounding the industrial chemical manufacturer, located at 6321 S. Rainbow Rd., a shelter in place was issued from Rainbow Road to Verrado Way and from Southern Avenue to Yuma Road.

Crews learned the leak came from a spill while an employee was filling a commercial vehicle with nitric acid.

About 200 gallons of acid leaked into a basin designed to hold spills, as a chemical plume was sent into the air, causing a gaseous reaction when it came into contact with an unknown metal.

No related injuries or illnesses were reported.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said its emergency response unit was ready and on standby but would not respond to the scene unless the situation worsened.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Officers shoot suspect who allegedly rammed police vehicle at Tempe parking garage entrance

Two Tempe police officers fired at a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into theirs at a parking garage late Thursday night.

30 minutes ago

Six people have died from heat-related causes in metro Phoenix this year. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, F...

Associated Press

At least 6 heat-related deaths reported in metro Phoenix so far this year as high hits 115 degrees

At least six people have died from heat-related causes this year so far in metro Phoenix, where the temperatures this week hit 115 degrees.

55 minutes ago

Deleon Haynes, 19, was arrested in connection with two investigations after he was sentenced earlie...

KTAR.com

Court seeks to revoke Gilbert teen’s probation following new arrests

Deleon Hayes, the first adult sentenced in connection with East Valley youth violence, was arrested again by Gilbert Police on Friday.

1 hour ago

A Border Patrol agent leads a group of migrants seeking asylum towards a van to be transported and ...

Associated Press

Border Patrol reports arrests are down 25% since Biden announced new asylum restrictions

Border Patrol agents saw the third-fewest arrests of people illegally crossing into the U.S. in May of any month during the Biden presidency.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How giving to area food banks has a direct impact on Arizona children

Food Bank Fridays continues with Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos. The guys up their goal, receive a donation from the Tunderbirds and hear the direct impact donations have on children in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Four suspects were arrested for in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred earlier ...

Associated Press

4 suspects arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of University of Arizona student

Four suspects including three teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a UArizona student at an off-campus party.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Shelter in place lifted in Buckeye after crews clean nitric acid spill