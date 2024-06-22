PHOENIX — A shelter in place order was lifted after about two and a half hours Friday evening as officials worked to contain a chemical leak at the Thatcher Company of Arizona in Buckeye.

Due to concerns about the air quality in the area surrounding the industrial chemical manufacturer, located at 6321 S. Rainbow Rd., a shelter in place was issued from Rainbow Road to Verrado Way and from Southern Avenue to Yuma Road.

Crews learned the leak came from a spill while an employee was filling a commercial vehicle with nitric acid.

About 200 gallons of acid leaked into a basin designed to hold spills, as a chemical plume was sent into the air, causing a gaseous reaction when it came into contact with an unknown metal.

No related injuries or illnesses were reported.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said its emergency response unit was ready and on standby but would not respond to the scene unless the situation worsened.

