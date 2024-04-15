Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix mayor says TSMC ‘success story’ led to expanded presence in town

Apr 15, 2024, 4:25 AM

Kate Gallego called TSMC's expansion in Phoenix a "success story." (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

(Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wasn’t anticipating such a hefty investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company when she first tried to bring it to town five years ago, but she believes its expansion is well warranted.

Last week, the Biden administration agreed to give TSMC $6.6 billion to support its expansion in Phoenix. TSMC also said it will build a third fab in Phoenix before the end of the decade.

“When I went in 2019 to Taiwan to recruit TSMC, we were hoping to get what was then a 12 billion dollar project, but because it has been so successful in Phoenix, the company has agreed to grow it,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The news comes nearly four years after TSMC unveiled initial plans to bring a pair of chip factories to Phoenix following a national search.

The third fab will bring TSMC’s total investment in Arizona to over $65 billion. The first fab is scheduled to be operational in the first half of 2025.

Gallego said the expanded presence is a testament to Phoenix’s ability to provide for high-scale operations on an international level.

The plants will produce semiconductor chips that power smartphones, cars, satellites and weapons systems. Thousands of jobs will be created as a result of the construction and operations of the hubs.

“Everyone agrees we need to make the most advanced chips in the United States to be dependent on overseas manufacturing,” Gallego said. “So, this is important for jobs and economic activity locally, but also for our national security.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ruby Catherine Pittman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in the West Valley, ...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix

A woman reported that she stabbed another woman at a residence near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue in Phoenix on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Wyatt Langford #82 of the Texas Rangers signs autographs before the Spring Training Game against th...

Danny Shapiro

Spring training attendance in Arizona rose in 2024 with help from World Series teams, Shohei Ohtani

Spring training attendance in Arizona increased for the third straight year and there were several contributing factors.

3 hours ago

Grand Canyon new water distribution line...

Nick Borgia

Grand Canyon National Park announces reopening of trails and campground

Grand Canyon officials announced that Havasupai Gardens Campground, Bright Angel trail and Tonto Trail will reopen for public use April 15.

3 hours ago

Stretching 541 feet skyward, the Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona. (Aspirant Development ...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona’s tallest apartment tower finally on track to start construction

Aspirant Development has unveiled new architectural renderings of what is slated to become Arizona's tallest tower.

3 hours ago

Franchesca Traila (left) and Dorinta Velcu (right) arrested for organized retail theft....

Nick Borgia

3 people arrested for organized retail theft spree across Arizona

Three people were arrested in connection to a group responsible for organized retail theft across Arizona, authorities said Friday.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Phoenix mayor says TSMC ‘success story’ led to expanded presence in town