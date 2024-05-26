An abandoned golf course at the southeast corner of 59th and Southern avenues in Phoenix’s Laveen Village could get a new lease on life, after years of intense talks between the property’s owner and community residents.

“It’s not fair to call it a golf course,” said Adam Baugh, zoning attorney and partner at Withey Morris Baugh PLC. “There are very few trees, all the golf carts were stolen and the clubhouse is in disrepair. All that occurred before my guy bought it.”

Baugh worked with homeowners in the community for more than two years before even applying for a zoning change on behalf of his client, property owner Alan Robinson and his Laveen 140 LLC business entity.

At first, Robinson planned to change the golf course — formerly known as Bougainvillea and Southern Ridge — into a 90-acre park surrounded by 800 homes.

But the existing 450 homeowners wanted nothing to do with that plan. They wanted their golf course back. After all, many of them bought their homes along the course, and now look out at dried up grass and dirt from their backyards.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.