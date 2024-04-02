Body found in vehicle on fire in west Phoenix canal

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on fire in a west Phoenix canal on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road around 6:40 a.m. for reports of arson, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The vehicle fire was put out shortly after by the Phoenix Fire Department and the body of the unidentified person was found.

The car was then removed from the canal.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

No other information was available.

