Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A cyberattack on a big US health system diverts ambulances and takes records offline

May 10, 2024, 9:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A cyberattack on the Ascension health system across the U.S. diverted ambulances, caused patients to miss medical visits and blocked online access to their records.

An Ascension spokesperson said it detected “unusual activity” Wednesday on its computer network systems and that both its electronic records system and the MyChart system that gives patients access to their records and allows them to communicate with their doctors were offline. The non-profit Catholic health system, headquartered in St. Louis, has 140 hospitals and about 25,000 beds in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

The Ascension spokesperson’s statement said ambulances had been diverted from “several” hospitals without naming them. In Wichita, Kansas, local news reports said the local emergency medical services started diverting all ambulance calls from its hospitals there Wednesday, though the health system’s spokesperson there said Friday that the full diversion of ambulances ended Thursday afternoon.

And WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee reported that Ascension patients in the area said they were missing CT scans and mammograms and couldn’t refill prescriptions.

“We have determined this is a cybersecurity incident,” the national Ascension spokesperson’s statement said. “Our investigation and restoration work will take time to complete, and we do not have a timeline for completion.”

The statement said the Ascension system expected to use “downtime” procedures “for some time” and advised patients to bring notes on their symptoms and a list of prescription numbers or prescription bottles with them to appointments.

At two Wichita hospitals, staffers were forced to use pen and paper and announce medical emergencies over the PA system because their pagers were down, a spokesperson representing the union covering those hospitals’ employees told The Wichita Eagle.

Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years, especially in the health care sector. Increasingly, ransomware gangs steal data before activating data-scrambling malware that paralyzes networks. The threat of making stolen data public is used to extort payments. That data can also be sold online.

Ascension’s statement, issued Thursday, did not say whether it was the victim of a ransomware attack or whether it paid a ransom, and the system did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking updates.

“We are working around the clock with internal and external advisors to investigate, contain, and restore our systems,” the spokesperson’s statement said.

Earlier this year, a cyberattack on Change Healthcare disrupted care systems nationwide after hackers entered a server that lacked multifactor authentication, a basic form of security. It was not clear Friday whether the same group was responsible for the Ascension attack.

Change Healthcare, owned by UnitedHealth Group Inc., provides technology used by doctor offices and other care providers to submit and process billions of insurance claims a year. The attack delayed insurance reimbursements and heaped stress on doctor’s offices around the country.

After hackers gained access in February, they unleashed a ransomware attack that encrypted and froze large parts of the company’s system. UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty told Congress earlier this month that his company paid a $22 million ransom in bitcoin.

Witty said the company’s core systems were now fully functional. But company officials have said it may take several months of analysis to identify and notify those who were affected by the attack.

They also have said they see no signs that doctor charts or full medical histories were released after the attack.

Witty told senators UnitedHealth is “consistently” under attack. He said his company repels an attempted intrusion every 70 seconds.

A ransomware attack in November prompted the Ardent Health Services system, operating 30 hospitals in six states, to divert patients from some of its emergency rooms to other hospitals while postponing certain elective procedures. It also suspended user access to information technology applications such as software used to document patient care.

___

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

United States News

Associated Press

Oklahoma judge accused of shooting at his brother-in-law’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at parked vehicles and rear-ending a woman in Texas now faces charges in his own state, accusing him of shooting into the home of his brother-in-law six months before the road-rage incident. Garfield County Associate District Judge Brian Lovell, 59, was indicted by […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rope team rappels down into a rock quarry to rescue a mutt named Rippy

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — It was the barking that saved Rippy, a mutt that fell deep into a working rock quarry. After passersby and even a drone failed to locate the lost dog, rescue workers drawn to his barks rappelled down the pit’s walls and lifted him out three days after he went missing, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities make arrest in 2001 killing of Georgia law student who was found dead in a burning home

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — More than two decades after a University of Georgia law student was found dead in her burning home, authorities have arrested a man and charged him with murder in her slaying. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County police on Thursday announced the arrest of Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 1 dead in Florida as storms continue to pummel the South in a week of severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Powerful storms packing winds near hurricane force killed at least one woman Friday in Florida as a week of deadly severe weather continued in the South, where uprooted trees crashed onto homes and knocked out electricity to thousands in several states. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 71 mph […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge tosses Democrats’ lawsuit challenging Wisconsin absentee voting requirements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Democrats that challenged Wisconsin’s witness requirements for absentee voting, a ruling that keeps the law in place with the presidential election six months away. The rules for voting in Wisconsin are of heightened interest given its place as one of a […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Prosecutors likely to call just 2 more witnesses in Trump’s hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial said Friday that they expect to call just two more witnesses to the stand, potentially laying the ground for resting their case next week. One of those witnesses is expected to be Michael Cohen on Monday, two people familiar with the matter told The […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

A cyberattack on a big US health system diverts ambulances and takes records offline