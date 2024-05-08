Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man indicted in killing of Laken Riley, a Georgia case at the center of national immigration debate

May 8, 2024, 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on murder charges by grand jurors who said he intended to rape a nursing student whose body was found near a running trail on the University of Georgia campus.

It is the first time such a motive has been revealed in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley, which has become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration reform. Republicans have used the murder case against Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen, to stoke fears about immigration by claiming that some immigrants would commit violent crimes if they are allowed entry into the U.S.

A Georgia grand jury this week handed down an indictment accusing Ibarra of repeatedly striking Riley in the head with a rock and asphyxiating her, and also pulling up her clothing with the intention of raping her.

The 10-count indictment also accuses Ibarra of hindering Riley’s attempts to call 911; and of tampering with evidence by concealing a jacket and gloves.

The killing stunned students and staff at the university after police said Ibarra did not know Riley and took her life in an apparently random attack. Officers discovered the body of Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student, on Feb. 22. That led officers to zero in on a nearby apartment complex, where they eventually apprehended Ibarra, 26, who lived in the apartments.

“This was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual, and bad things happened,” University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said shortly after the killing.

Within weeks of the killing, Riley became the face of immigration reform for many conservatives because of Ibarra’s status. Immigration officials have said Ibarra had unlawfully entered the United States in 2022 and was allowed to stay.

At the State of the Union address, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at President Joe Biden: “Say her name!” The president then held up a pin with Riley’s name on it and spoke briefly about the case.

United States News

Associated Press

Court rules North Carolina Catholic school could fire gay teacher who announced his wedding online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic school in North Carolina had the right to fire a gay teacher who announced his marriage on social media a decade ago, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, reversing a judge’s earlier decision. A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, reversed a 2021 […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers vowed to restrain tax breaks. But the governor’s veto saved a data-center break

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers vowed they were going to rein in tax breaks for businesses this year. Their efforts came to nothing. Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday vetoed a two-year pause in a sales tax exemption the state gives for building and equipping computer data centers, after an intensive lobbying effort to preserve the […]

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Senate president explains state’s latest border legislation

Arizona Senate president Warren Petersen joined The Mike Broomhead Show to explain the latest border legislation, the different between HCR 2060 and SB 1070 and how it can be implemented if passed. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 has asked a judge to drop her lawsuit. The woman made the request in a weekend letter to a judge, which cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to relinquish […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho prosecutor won’t bring hate crime charges against an 18-year-old accused of shouting a racist slur at members of the Utah women’s basketball team during the NCAA Tournament. The deputy attorney for the city of Coeur d’Alene made the announcement on Monday, writing in a charging decision document […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

ATLANTA (AP) — A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will not take place this year. Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is “going on hiatus this year.” The posts did not explain […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man indicted in killing of Laken Riley, a Georgia case at the center of national immigration debate