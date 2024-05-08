Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

May 8, 2024, 11:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 has asked a judge to drop her lawsuit.

The woman made the request in a weekend letter to a judge, which cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to relinquish her anonymity. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow.

The woman has been identified in the lawsuit as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall. Her request prompted Judge Analisa Torres to suspend next steps in the lawsuit on Wednesday, but she did not yet dismiss it.

When the case was filed in November, a Portnow spokesperson said the claims were “completely false” and “undoubtedly motivated by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her.”

His lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

The woman had sued under the Adult Survivors Act, a recently expired New York state law that temporarily let victims of sexual assaults file lawsuits seeking damages even if the statute of limitations had expired.

United States News

Associated Press

No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho prosecutor won’t bring hate crime charges against an 18-year-old accused of shouting a racist slur at members of the Utah women’s basketball team during the NCAA Tournament. The deputy attorney for the city of Coeur d’Alene made the announcement on Monday, writing in a charging decision document […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

ATLANTA (AP) — A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will not take place this year. Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is “going on hiatus this year.” The posts did not explain […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship’s bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas cannot prevent 2 teachers from discussing critical race theory in classroom, judge rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Arkansas cannot prevent two high school teachers from discussing critical race theory in the classroom, but stopped short of more broadly blocking the state from enforcing its ban on “indoctrination” in public schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky issued a narrow preliminary injunction Tuesday evening […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pentagon chief confirms US has paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns that the country was approaching a decision on launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday. The shipment was supposed to consist […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls for justice in eulogy for Ohio man who died last month in police custody

The Rev. Al Sharpton and family members of an Ohio man who died in police custody told mourners at his funeral on Wednesday that they and the community must fight to see that he gets justice. Sharpton gave the eulogy for Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident, during the service at the Hear The […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO