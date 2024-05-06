Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe; a suspect is in custody

May 6, 2024, 8:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — An infant girl who was abducted from a park near Clovis, Mexico, has been found safe, and a suspect is in in custody, the FBI in Albuquerque said Monday.

Clovis police said 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres has been taken to a Clovis-area hospital as a precautionary measure.

No other information was immediately available.

Authorities still are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found at the park Friday along with a 5-year-old girl who was critically injured.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico.

They said Cisneros was the mother of the baby and the 5-year-old girl who remains hospitalized.

At least one of the women was fatally shot and the 5-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. Her name has not been released.

New Mexico State Police said the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and were not believed to be suspects in the double homicide case.

Authorities said the women were found at a city park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near their bodies, and a car belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.

United States News

Associated Press

Fake ashes and rotting bodies prompt Colorado lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers passed a sweeping bill Monday to overhaul the state’s lax oversight which failed to catch a series of horrific incidents involving funeral homes, including sold body parts, fake ashes and the discovery of 190 decaying bodies. The cases have devastated hundreds of already grieving families, and encouraged lawmakers to pass […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting on Delaware college campus are not students, police say

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two suspects arrested in a fatal shooting on the Delaware State University campus are not students at the school, authorities said Monday. Dover police said Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, age 18, both of Dover, were arrested Thursday in the killing of Camay Mitchell De Silva of Wilmington. De Silva, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Children are dying of fentanyl by the dozens in Missouri. A panel is calling for changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fentanyl deaths among Missouri babies, toddlers and teens spiked as child welfare officials struggled to adequately investigate the cases, a state panel found in a newly released report. Forty-three youth died — 20 of them under the age of 4 — in 2022 alone from the infamously powerful drug, according […]

2 hours ago

Palestinians flee from the eastern side of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israeli army o...

Associated Press

Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal for Gaza, but Israel’s stance still uncertain

An official familiar with Israeli thinking says Israeli officials are examining the cease-fire proposal approved by Hamas.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Thief employs classic move to nab $255K ring from Tiffany, authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — A jewel thief who is wanted in connection with crimes committed from Florida to South Korea stole a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store in New York by switching it with a cubic zirconia replica, authorities said. The theft took place on March 4 at a Tiffany store in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia’s attorney general says Savannah overstepped in outlawing guns in unlocked cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general says city officials in Savannah overstepped their authority by making it illegal to leave firearms in unlocked cars. Savannah’s mayor and city council in April enacted the new city ordinance aimed at making it harder for criminals to steal guns, citing local police statistics showing more than 200 […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe; a suspect is in custody