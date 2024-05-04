Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada

May 3, 2024, 7:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A late-season storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters). Rain is likely to hit lower elevations.

Heavy snowfall is expected to accumulate from 5 to 10 inches (12.70 to 25.40 centimeters) at 5,000-foot (about 1,500-meter) elevations. Above 9,000 feet (about 2,700 meters), 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.61 meters) of snow could fall.

Wind gusts in the area could reach 55 mph (88.5 kph), according to the weather service.

United States News

A salesperson shows an unsold 2024 Cooper SE electric hardtop to a prospective buyer at a Mini deal...

Associated Press

How US employers scaling back hiring in April could let the Fed cut interest rates

Employers pulled back on their hiring in April but still added 175,000 jobs in a sign that interest rates may be slowing the job market.

6 minutes ago

Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, arrives to meet with the House Intelligence...

Associated Press

Hope Hicks, ex-Trump adviser, recounts fear in 2016 campaign over impact of ‘Access Hollywood’ tape

Hicks provided a window into the chaotic fallout over the "Access Hollywood" tape's release just days before a crucial debate.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama court won’t revisit frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday declined to reconsider a controversial ruling that said frozen embryos are considered children under a state law. Justices in a 7-2 decision without comment rejected a request to revisit the ruling that drew international attention and prompted fertility clinics to cease services earlier this year. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York; Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Fulton County officials say by law they don’t control Fani Willis’ spending in Trump case

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s Fulton County testified Friday before a special state Senate committee that they had no legal power to control District Attorney Fani Willis’ spending or her hiring of former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The Republican-led committee is probing Willis’ hiring of Wade to lead a team to investigate and ultimately […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Deadly news helicopter crash likely caused by shaky inspections, leading to loose parts, feds say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Investigators found disconnected and missing hardware aboard a helicopter that crashed in 2022, killing the pilot and a North Carolina television station’s meteorologist, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB’s final report on the 2022 crash, which was released Thursday, said the probable cause was inadequate inspections by the […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada