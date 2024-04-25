PHOENIX – The reward in the case of missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman has been increased to $10,000, authorities said Wednesday.

Feinman was last seen March 9 in the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area east of Seligman in Yavapai County. Seligman is along the Interstate 40 corridor between Flagstaff and Kingman.

Authorities believe Feinman was walking to a friend’s house that day, but she never arrived. Her cellphone was located on a nearby property.

“The next day when that friend tried to contact her, her phone went straight to voicemail. And it went straight to voicemail all the way until it was found,” Kara Feinman, Shayna’s sister, said in a video posted to Facebook by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

How to report tips about missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman

Shayna Feinman was last seen wearing athletic-type shorts over sweatpants, a hoodie and green hiking boots. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with green eyes and short, dark brown hair.

The people she was last seen with haven’t been cooperating with investigators, YSCO said.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or online.

“I want more than anything to find my sister. Please, if anybody has any information, I’m asking you, I’m begging you to please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or the Yavapai Silent Witness. They will keep your identity confidential,” Kara Feinman said in the video.

“Any information could help me find answers on where my sister is and what’s happened to her.”

