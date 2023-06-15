Luxury apartment community opens near Phoenix-Tempe border

PHOENIX – A new luxury apartment community is now open near the Phoenix-Tempe border.

Banyan on Washington offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans at 5353 E. Washington St.

The Mark-Taylor Residential project sits along the light rail line and is just blocks from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix to the west and north Tempe to the east.

The complex features a pool and sundeck, rooftop sky lounge, co-working spaces, 24-hour fitness center, private dog park and more.

Each unit includes smart home technology, pendant lighting, gourmet kitchen islands, designer cabinetry and private balconies.

“Today’s renters expect more than just upgraded finishes – they greatly desire in-home and community amenities that enrich their quality of life,” Natalie Jones, Mark-Taylor Residential Managing director of multifamily investments, said in a press release Wednesday.

Banyan on Washington exceeds those expectations and consistently provides a resident living experience above and beyond the status quo.”

