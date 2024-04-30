Close
Metro train collides with bus in downtown Los Angeles, injuring more than 50, 2 seriously

Apr 30, 2024

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least 55 people were hurt, two seriously, when a Metro train and a University of Southern California transport bus collided Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before noon along Exposition Boulevard, near the USC campus and the Natural History Museum, according to the LA Fire Department.

Two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries and 16 others were transported in fair condition, the department said. Another 37 people were treated at the scene.

Dave Sotero, a spokesperson for LA Metro, said the bus crossed into the path of an E Line train. The light rail line runs from East Los Angeles to downtown Santa Monica mostly along streets, and not all of the crossings have gates.

The bus driver and a passenger on the bus were the two most severely injured, according to fire department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

Sotero said the Los Angeles Police Department would be in charge of the investigation.

“Metro offers its sympathy to those injured in the accident,” Sotero said.

