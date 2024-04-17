Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kentucky lawmaker says he wants to renew efforts targeting DEI initiatives on college campuses

Apr 17, 2024, 12:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Republican lawmaker has signaled plans to mount another effort to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at Kentucky’s public universities after GOP supermajorities failed to resolve differences on the issue during the recently ended legislative session.

Kentucky lawmakers will convene again in January, and state Sen. Mike Wilson said he hopes lawmakers use the coming months to craft another version of DEI legislation for the 30-day session in 2025.

“It’ll be something that we’ll work on in the interim and hopefully come to some sort of agreement with the House,” Wilson said Tuesday during a news conference featuring Senate Republican leaders.

Debates around DEI efforts on college campuses have played out in statehouses across the country this year. Republicans in at least 20 states have sought to limit such initiatives, claiming they are discriminatory and enforce a liberal orthodoxy. Alabama and Utah enacted anti-DEI laws this year, and a ban enacted in Texas last year has led to more than 100 job cuts on University of Texas campuses.

In Kentucky, the issue generated contentious debates when the Senate and House passed different versions of anti-DEI bills. Opponents warned that proposed restrictions on campuses could roll back gains in minority enrollments and stifle campus discussions about past discrimination.

State Sen. Gerald Neal, the top-ranking Democrat, said Tuesday that anti-DEI efforts were “a shameless attempt to reverse the progress that our commonwealth has made.”

Wilson, who is the Senate majority whip, sponsored the bill passed by chamber Republicans in February. It would have prohibited “discriminatory concepts” in non-classroom settings, such as training sessions and orientations, and would have barred schools from providing preferential treatment based on a person’s political ideology. It also would have prohibited requiring people to state specific ideologies or beliefs when seeking admission, employment or promotions.

About a month later, the House stripped away the Senate’s language and inserted a replacement that took a tougher stance by also defunding DEI offices and officer positions. Wilson’s original bill didn’t call for dismantling those offices.

Senate Republicans had concerns about portions of the House version, Wilson said Tuesday without offering specifics. Both versions died when the legislative session ended Monday night.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear denounced anti-DEI efforts last month while commemorating the 60th anniversary of a landmark civil-rights rally in Frankfort, the state’s capital city.

“DEI is not a four-letter word,” Beshear said. “DEI is a three-letter acronym for very important values that are found in our Bible. Diversity, equity and inclusion is about loving each other. It’s about living out the Golden Rule. … Diversity will always make us stronger. It is an asset and never a liability.”

With supermajorities in both chambers, Republicans can easily override the governor’s vetoes.

Neal, who is Black, said Tuesday that supporters of the anti-DEI bills want to “suppress that part of history that makes them feel uncomfortable” instead of acknowledging and learning from the past.

During the Senate debate in February, Wilson said his bill would counter what he called a broader trend in higher education toward denying campus jobs or promotions to faculty refusing to espouse “liberal ideologies fashionable in our public universities.” He said such practices extended to students and staff.

“Diversity of thought should be welcomed in our universities and higher education,” Wilson said. “But we’ve seen a trend across the United States of forcing faculty, in order to remain employed, to formally endorse a set of beliefs that may be contrary to their own, all in violation of the First Amendment.”

Looking ahead to renewed work on the issue, Wilson said Tuesday that there were portions of the House bill that GOP senators “thought we could live with,” without offering details.

Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer predicted Tuesday that GOP senators will reach out to House Republicans to try to strike an agreement on DEI legislation that he hopes lawmakers could take up early in next year’s session. Thayer is retiring from the Senate at the end of 2024.

“They will be back here in eight months, essentially, and they’ve got that amount of time to try to knock out a compromise on the DEI issue,” Thayer said.

United States News

Associated Press

Appeals court leaves temporary hold on New Jersey’s county line primary ballot design in place

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to order New Jersey Democrats scrap a ballot design widely viewed as helping candidates with establishment backing. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals considered a slimmed-down appeal brought by the Camden County Democrats after the county clerks — the officials charged […]

46 minutes ago

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas arrives to testify before a Senate subcommittee o...

Associated Press

Senate dismisses two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security secretary, ends trial

The Senate dismissed impeachment charges against Alejandro Mayorkas, ending House Republicans' bid to remove the Homeland Security secretary.

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tip leads to arrest in cold case killing of off-duty DC police officer in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man in the cold case homicide of an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer in 2017. The officer, Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., was shot to death while sitting in a parked car with a woman he had been dating, according to police. She […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Report of gunshot prompts lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Security officers were conducting a door-to-door sweep Wednesday at a North Dakota Air Force base after a report of a gunshot prompted a lockdown. The Grand Forks Air Force Base said in a social media post that security at the base received a report of a single gunshot near the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

OJ Simpson has been cremated, estate attorney in Las Vegas says. No public memorial is planned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former football star and celebrity criminal defendant O.J. Simpson was cremated Wednesday, the lawyer handling his estate said following his death last week at home in Las Vegas at age 76. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne told The Associated Press he was present, along with unspecified other people, for the morning event at […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina University system considers policy change that could cut diversity staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The future of diversity, equity and inclusion staff jobs in North Carolina’s public university system could be at stake as a series of votes loom on a key policy’s potential repeal. The Committee on University Governance within the University of North Carolina Board of Governors that oversees 17 schools, was poised […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Kentucky lawmaker says he wants to renew efforts targeting DEI initiatives on college campuses