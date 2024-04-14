PHOENIX — From Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoing a school cellphone ban to more Preston Lord case coverage and everything in between, here are the top Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Talyn Vigil, one of seven suspects indicted in the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek, posted bond and was released from jail Friday, authorities said.

Vigil will subjected to electronic monitoring during his release, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email. The bond for each of the suspects in Lord’s death, including Vigil, was set at $1 million.

Lord, a student at Combs High School, was allegedly beaten by the suspects outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. Lord died two days later at a hospital.

A suspect accused of critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a Glendale hit-and-run turned himself in Saturday, authorities said.

Joshua Holbert, 27, ran over the boy in his Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 7:30 p.m. near 47th and Northern avenues on Thursday, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Holbert left the scene and returned to his apartment, police added. The boy suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and remains there.

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Maricopa fire and police officials responded to an area near Murphy and La Brea roads around 7 a.m. and found the crashed aircraft, city officials said in a press release.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

After sharing threats online to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, a Tucson man pleaded guilty to interstate threats on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

Michael Pengchung Lee, 27, allegedly shared threats in a Snapchat group chat on Oct. 23, in which he expressed a desire to get revenge on peers he perceives as above him in the societal hierarchy.

“I’m gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me,” Lee wrote in one message, according to authorities.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill this week that sought to limit cellphone use by students at public schools across the state.

The proposed cellphone ban would have required district and charter schools to adopt policies that limit wireless device use to educational purposes or for emergencies.

“This legislation establishes an unnecessary mandate for an issue schools are already addressing,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said in her veto letter.

