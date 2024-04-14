PHOENIX — After sharing threats online to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, a Tucson man pleaded guilty to interstate threats on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

Michael Pengchung Lee, 27, allegedly shared threats in a Snapchat group chat on Oct. 23, in which he expressed a desire to get revenge on peers he perceives as above him in the societal hierarchy.

He admitted to sending multiple threats to the group the day before, referencing self-described involuntary celibate, or “incel,” language and ideologies.

“I’m gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me,” Lee wrote in one message, according to authorities.

“This case is a wonderful example of our strong partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” University Police Chief Chris Olson said. “It also illustrates the sense of urgency in which the University of Arizona Police Department, the UArizona Office of Public Safety and our federal partners will act when our community is threatened.”

If convicted, Lee faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.