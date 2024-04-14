Paramotor pilot dead after crashing aircraft south of Phoenix

PHOENIX — A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Maricopa fire and police officials responded to an area near Murphy and La Brea roads around 7 a.m. and found the crashed aircraft, city officials said in a press release.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

No structures were damaged in the crash.

The crash was about 50 miles south of Phoenix.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No other information was available.

