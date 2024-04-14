Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Paramotor pilot dead after crashing aircraft south of Phoenix

Apr 14, 2024, 11:22 AM

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on April 14, 2024. (...

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on April 14, 2024. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Maricopa fire and police officials responded to an area near Murphy and La Brea roads around 7 a.m. and found the crashed aircraft, city officials said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

No structures were damaged in the crash.

The crash was about 50 miles south of Phoenix.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Tolleson woman who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Bradley Klose has been missing since April 4, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism who didn't make it home after work more than a week ago.

2 hours ago

Sunday Peoria crash fatality story...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into house in Peoria

One person is dead and five others were hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Peoria early Sunday morning.

2 hours ago

The westbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed at 75th Avenue on the morning of April 14, 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 westbound lanes reopened in Phoenix following crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at 75th Avenue for about three hours on Sunday morning after a crash.

3 hours ago

File photo of a sign at the University of Arizona entrance in Tucson. Students and faculty members ...

Damon Allred

Tucson man who threatened to commit mass shooting at UArizona pleads guilty

After sharing threats online to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, a Tucson man pleaded guilty to interstate threats.

4 hours ago

Lucid Private Offices is expanding into more than 25,000 square feet at Max at Kierland in north Sc...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Lucid Private Offices continues Valley expansion with new Kierland location

As it took occupancy in its first office in the Phoenix metro, Lucid Private Offices has plans for its next expansion.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Paramotor pilot dead after crashing aircraft south of Phoenix