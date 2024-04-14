PHOENIX — A suspect accused of critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a Glendale hit-and-run turned himself in Saturday, authorities said.

Joshua Holbert, 27, ran over the boy in his Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 7:30 p.m. near 47th and Northern avenues on Thursday, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Holbert left the scene and returned to his apartment, police added. The boy suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and remains there.

Traffic cameras captured Holbert’s truck leaving the crash and soon after, were able to locate it at his apartment complex.

Officers served a search warrant Friday but found his apartment vacated.

Holbert called Glendale Police on Saturday and turned himself in.

In a post-arrest interview, Holbert admitted to causing the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.