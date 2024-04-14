Suspect arrested in Glendale hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old boy
Apr 14, 2024, 1:13 PM
(Glendale Police Photo)
PHOENIX — A suspect accused of critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a Glendale hit-and-run turned himself in Saturday, authorities said.
Joshua Holbert, 27, ran over the boy in his Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 7:30 p.m. near 47th and Northern avenues on Thursday, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Holbert left the scene and returned to his apartment, police added. The boy suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and remains there.
Traffic cameras captured Holbert’s truck leaving the crash and soon after, were able to locate it at his apartment complex.
Officers served a search warrant Friday but found his apartment vacated.
Holbert called Glendale Police on Saturday and turned himself in.
In a post-arrest interview, Holbert admitted to causing the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
