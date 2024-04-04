Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picks Deborah Nardozzi to fill LD8 seat

Apr 3, 2024, 5:07 PM

Deborah Nardozzi selected to fill LD8 seat on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors...

Deborah Nardozzi, left, will join the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, according to a Wednesday announcement. (Maricopa County Board of Supervisors photos)

(Maricopa County Board of Supervisors photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deborah Nardozzi to represent Arizona Legislative District 8 on Wednesday.

Nardozzi, a business owner based in south Scottsdale, will fill the role left vacant by Arizona Rep. Jevin Hodge in March.

Hodge resigned from the role on March 19 after sexual assault allegations from his time as a student at George Washington University nine years ago emerged.

A report from the Arizona Republic said the university gave him a disciplinary suspension after investigating a woman’s allegations of unwelcome sexual contact in 2015. Hodge was 21 at the time.

Hodge issued a statement saying he had a romantic encounter with the accuser but said nothing improper happened.

Why Deborah Nardozzi is joining the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Board members picked her from a list of three candidates submitted by LD-8 precinct committeemen. Candidates had to live in the district and be a member of the same party as Hodge, a Democrat.

RELATED STORIES

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next representative for Arizona Legislative District 8,” Nardozzi said in a statement. “I am committed to serving our community with integrity and an unwavering dedication to advocating for the needs of our constituents.”

The district Nardozzi will represent stretches across a large portion of southeastern Maricopa County. The area includes Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

Nardozzi has owned a political consulting agency for 15 years. She also worked as the chair for the old Legislative District 24, which, due to redistricting, is now part of District 8.

She also previously worked as a campaign advisor and manager. In addition to that, Nardozzi also worked as an executive assistant for a law firm based out of Washington D.C.

She will serve the remainder of her term through Dec. 31. Her position will be on the ballot during the Nov. 5 general election.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Authorities say three people are dead and five others critically injured after a pickup rollover crash in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

19 minutes ago

Youth engagement officer position Gilbert Police Department Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Police Department may add new position solely focused on helping youth, chief says

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his department may create a new position — youth engagement officer — to help kids in the town.

2 hours ago

File photo of Glendale police motorcycles....

KTAR.com

Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured

A Glendale police shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon. An officer opened fire at a suspect, who had a weapon, Glendale police said.

3 hours ago

Split image of an Arizona State University police vehicle on the left and a judge's gavel on the ri...

KTAR.com

Defendant found guilty of sexually assaulting ASU student at Tempe campus in 2021

A man accused of sexually assaulting an Arizona State University student in Tempe 2½ years ago was convicted on multiple charges.

4 hours ago

The sun is seen on the horizon beyond a ramada at South Mountain Park. Phoenix-area temperatures ar...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area temperatures expected to near 90 degrees Thursday, nosedive a day later

Phoenix-area temperatures are expected reach approach 90 degrees on Thursday before a cooling system moves in the next day.

6 hours ago

documents with scam written on it....

KTAR.com

Permanent injunction sought against business with operations in Arizona accused of tax fraud

Allegations include false tax returns, fabricated credits, and undisclosed fees, resulting in an estimated $10 million loss.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picks Deborah Nardozzi to fill LD8 seat