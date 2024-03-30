Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

City of Chandler receives federal grant to increase tree canopy

Mar 30, 2024, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:31 am

The City of Chandler will add more trees to combat extreme heat. (Pexels photo)...

The City of Chandler will add more trees to combat extreme heat. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Chandler will be planting more trees to combat the problem of extreme heat.

The Chandler City Council approved the grant agreement during their meeting on March 21.

The grant agreement comes after the city submitted a proposal and received a $767,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in June 2023. No match is required for the grant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service received $1.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 so it could invest in urban forests across the country. Chandler’s submission was one of 385 proposals selected nationwide.

In addition, The Trust for Public Land was granted $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for its project termed, “Growing Resilience Through Forested Community Schoolyards.”

RELATED STORIES

The city of Chandler will plant the trees in public places over the next several years that have a strong need for shade and that can benefit from the effects that trees bring to an area.

Data tools and research will help the city target the best areas. The city was mandated to use the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool in order to receive the grant. The tool provided the city with data that highlighted underserved areas in the city that lack trees and could benefit the most from the grant.

Providing education to the community is another primary motive. The Chandler Unified School District will aim to teach its students about the importance of urban forestry via plantings at local parks.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix police officer working in an off-duty capacity was shot by an unknown suspect near Southe...

KTAR.com

Off-duty police officer shot by unknown suspect in Phoenix

An off-duty officer was hospitalized Friday night after being shot by an unknown suspect in a Phoenix business parking lot.

2 hours ago

The Villas, the luxury residential portion of the Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, are ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Mott 32 restaurant to open at Paradise Valley’s $2B Ritz-Carlton project

Mott 32 has eight locations worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Cebu, Vancouver and one soon in Toronto.

3 hours ago

Twenty One Pilots duo....

Arin Ducharme

Twenty One Pilots bringing ‘The Clancy World Tour’ to Phoenix this August

Twenty One Pilots recently announced they will make a tour stop in Phoenix in August 2024.

4 hours ago

Valley Metro is installing new fare machines at light rail stations. (Valley Metro photo)...

David Veenstra

New Valley Metro light rail fare machines beginning to be installed Monday

Valley Metro will begin installing new fare machines at its light rail stations across the Valley on Monday.

5 hours ago

Harvest Park in Laveen...

Bailey Leasure

10-acre Harvest Park opens in Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen

Harvest Park, a 10-acre park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen, opened to the public last week.

15 hours ago

Stark black and white stock photo of the hallway outside a row of prison cells, with bars on the do...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced 10-plus years in prison for sexually abusing child in grade school

An Arizona man was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars recently for sexually abusing a child in grade school.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

City of Chandler receives federal grant to increase tree canopy