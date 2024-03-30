PHOENIX — The city of Chandler will be planting more trees to combat the problem of extreme heat.

The Chandler City Council approved the grant agreement during their meeting on March 21.

The grant agreement comes after the city submitted a proposal and received a $767,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in June 2023. No match is required for the grant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service received $1.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 so it could invest in urban forests across the country. Chandler’s submission was one of 385 proposals selected nationwide.

In addition, The Trust for Public Land was granted $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for its project termed, “Growing Resilience Through Forested Community Schoolyards.”

The city of Chandler will plant the trees in public places over the next several years that have a strong need for shade and that can benefit from the effects that trees bring to an area.

Data tools and research will help the city target the best areas. The city was mandated to use the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool in order to receive the grant. The tool provided the city with data that highlighted underserved areas in the city that lack trees and could benefit the most from the grant.

Providing education to the community is another primary motive. The Chandler Unified School District will aim to teach its students about the importance of urban forestry via plantings at local parks.

