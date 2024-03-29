Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former NYPD officer acquitted of murder in shooting of childhood friend during confrontation

Mar 29, 2024, 7:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been acquitted of murder in the shooting of his childhood friend during a confrontation on Long Island.

A jury on Thursday convicted Errick Allen, 30, only of menacing in the May 12, 2020, shooting of Christopher Curro, Newsday reported.

Allen was off duty when he shot Curro, his friend from elementary school in North Massapequa. New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office investigated the shooting because it involved a police officer.

Prosecutors from James’ office said during the five-week trial that Allen shot Curro “execution style” in the head, the neck and the arm following an exchange of angry text messages. Defense attorney Anthony La Pinta said Curro had attacked Allen and tried to grab his NYPD-issued gun. La Pinta called the shooting a “classic case of self-defense,” Newsday reported.

The jury in Nassau County acquitted Allen of murder and manslaughter charges. Because the menacing charge carries a one-year maximum prison sentence, Allen, who was incarcerated since being indicted in August 2021, was scheduled to be released Thursday evening.

Curro’s mother said she was angry and “very surprised and very shocked” at the verdict. Suzanne Curro said her son, who was 24 when he died, was unarmed during the confrontation.

“Chris had no weapons,” the mother told Newsday. “My son only used his words, he didn’t use his weapons and he didn’t use his hands.”

Allen’s stepfather, Kyle Savas, said, “I hope everyone can begin healing. I hope the Curro family can find peace.”

The attorney general’s office declined to comment.

United States News

Associated Press

The Texas attorney general is investigating a key Boeing supplier and asking about diversity

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas attorney general has opened an investigation into a key Boeing supplier that is already facing scrutiny from federal regulators over quality of parts that it provides to the aircraft maker. The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it began looking into Spirit AeroSystems because of “apparent manufacturing defects” […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Special Olympics Maine founder accused in lawsuit of grooming, sexually abusing boy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The founder of Special Olympics Maine groomed a 9-year-old boy for sexual abuse that spanned two decades in which he encouraged the victim to accompany him on business trips and provided him with employment — and threatened him to keep it quiet, according to a lawsuit. The plaintiff, who was not […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘Ozempig’ remains Minnesota baseball team’s mascot despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming

For a Minnesota minor league baseball team known for a history of outlandish promotions, the idea of naming its longtime live pig mascot after the weight loss drug Ozempic made perfect sense. The St. Paul Saints quickly found out that not everyone was amused by the pig’s name, Ozempig, or the team’s posting of a […]

2 hours ago

Louis Gossett Jr. speaks at the screening of "A Raisin in the Sun" at the TCM 10th Annual Classic F...

Associated Press

Actor Louis Gossett Jr., who won an Oscar and an Emmy, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for "Roots," has died.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Five wounded when man shoots following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

DETROIT (AP) — Five people were wounded early Friday after what Detroit police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club. The argument started about 2:45 a.m. and had become physical when one man involved pulled a gun from a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd, Assistant Police Chief Charles […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas appeals court overturns voter fraud conviction for woman on probation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has overturned a Fort Worth woman’s voter fraud conviction and five-year prison term for casting an illegal provisional ballot. Crystal Mason did not know that being on probation for a previous felony conviction left her ineligible to vote in 2016, the Second District Court of Appeals […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Former NYPD officer acquitted of murder in shooting of childhood friend during confrontation