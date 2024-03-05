Close
Sarah Stewart wins Republican nomination for Alabama chief justice

Mar 4, 2024, 10:04 PM

FILE - Mobile County Circuit Judge Sarah Stewart holds up a document in her courtroom, April 16, 20...

FILE - Mobile County Circuit Judge Sarah Stewart holds up a document in her courtroom, April 16, 2015, as she sentences William Ziegler in Mobile, Ala. Alabama Republicans are deciding their choice to replace retiring Chief Justice Tom Parker who in February 2024 drew national attention for quoting the Bible in a legal writing supporting a decision to recognize frozen embryos as children under a state law. Stewart, a current associate justice on the Alabama Supreme Court and Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and legal adviser to two governors, are competing for the GOP nomination. (Sharon Steinmann/AL.com via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Sharon Steinmann/AL.com via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sarah Stewart, who was part of a court majority that ruled frozen embryos are considered children under a state law, has won the Republican nomination for Alabama chief justice.

Stewart defeated Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and legal adviser to two governors, to secure the GOP nomination. She will face Circuit Judge Greg Griffin, a Democrat from Montgomery, in November.

Stewart is seeking to fill the position held by retiring Chief Justice Tom Parker who drew national attention after quoting the Bible in his concurring opinion supporting legal protections for embryos.

The ruling treats an embryo the same as a child or gestating fetus under the state’s wrongful death statute, and has raised concerns about civil liabilities for clinics. Three major providers announced a pause on IVF services.

Stewart was among justices who ruled couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in a fertility clinic accident could pursue lawsuits for the wrongful death of a minor child. She joined a concurring opinion written by Associate Justice Greg Shaw that the wrongful death law covers “an unborn child with no distinction between in vitro or in utero.” Shaw added that all three branches of state government are bound to follow a provision in the Alabama Constitution in 2018 saying it is state policy to recognize “the rights of unborn children.”

The Alabama chief justice serves on the state’s highest court, and also serves as the administrative head of the state court system.

Parker cannot run again because Alabama law prohibits judges from being elected or appointed after age 70.

