Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida lawmaker pulls bill on wrongful death of unborn children after Alabama IVF ruling

Feb 27, 2024, 12:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bill to allow people to file wrongful death lawsuits over the death of a fetus is being shelved because of the political fallout from an Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos are legally protected children.

Republican Sen. Erin Grall decided not to proceed with her bill Monday after opponents cited the Alabama ruling to raise questions about whether the legislation could be used to grant personhood to embryos.

“Although I have worked diligently to respond to questions and concerns, I understand there is still work that needs to be done. It is important we get the policy right with an issue of this significance,” Grall said in a statement released by her office.

Grall tried to ease fears by changing the bill language to define unborn child as “a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.” She also included language that would have protected pregnant women from being held liable if they lost their embryo.

Opponents raised concerns when Alabama in vitro fertilization clinics began suspending operations after the Supreme Court ruling there. Grall’s bill had one more committee stop before being heard by the full chamber.

“This is a backdoor attempt at personhood. It’s a very scary time. People across the country are talking about it, people are finally looking at it,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. “I think the Republicans across the country realize this is a problem. This isn’t something they should be doing.”

A House version of the bill is ready for a vote by the full chamber but currently isn’t scheduled for a reading.

United States News

A crowd of people gather to mourn the loss of Laken Riley during a vigil for the Augusta University...

Associated Press

The killing of a Georgia nursing student is now at the center of the US immigration debate

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student out on her morning run at the University of Georgia when authorities say a stranger dragged her into a secluded area and killed her, sending shockwaves through campus as police searched for a suspect. The arrest of a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Orleans hat seller honored by France for service in WWII

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 99-year-old New Orleans businessman best known in the city as a proprietor of his family’s landmark hat store on St. Charles Avenue was honored by the president of France on Tuesday for his military service during World War II. Samuel Meyer, who still puts in a few days a week […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC officials shutter furniture store illegally converted to house more than 40 migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials. The city Department of Buildings ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture in Queens vacated due to “severe overcrowding and hazardous fire trap conditions,” spokesperson David Maggiotto said […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Innocent girlfriend or murderous conspirator? Jury hears closing arguments in missing mom case

Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend’s estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut’s most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases? A state jury heard two different tales of the 49-year-old Troconis as the […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ole Anderson, founding member of the pro wrestling team known as The Four Horsemen, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ole Anderson, a professional wrestler whose tough, no-nonsense style led him to become a founding member of the famed collective known as The Four Horsemen, has died, the WWE said. He was 81. Anderson’s death was disclosed Monday by the wrestling organization’s website, which described Anderson’s approach in the ring as […]

58 minutes ago

A couple enjoy unseasonably warm weather along the shores of Lake Michigan Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, ...

Associated Press

Notable numbers capture the wild weather hitting much of the US this week

CHICAGO (AP) — Wild fluctuations in temperatures are being recorded in much of the United States this week, with some cities experiencing a winter weather whiplash in which they are going from record highs to severe storms to snow and freezing temperatures in a matter of days. And the whiplash does not end there. The […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Florida lawmaker pulls bill on wrongful death of unborn children after Alabama IVF ruling