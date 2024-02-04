Close
Saras Micro Devices relocates headquarters to Chandler and opens manufacturing facility

Feb 4, 2024

Saras Micro Devices completed an expansion to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Chandler's Pric...

Saras Micro Devices completed an expansion to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Chandler's Price Corridor. It operates at 33,000-square-foot space at 3200 W. Germann Road. (Photo by Adam Malachowski)

(Photo by Adam Malachowski)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Saras Mirco Devices feels at home in Chandler’s Price Corridor.

Saras, which works on delivering power to semiconductors, on Jan. 24 opened its new headquarters — 33,000 square feet split between office, clean room and manufacturing space at 3200 W. Germann Road — to support its growth in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Saras, which was established in 2021, relocated those operations from Atlanta, where its research and development center remains.

The company shares a building with one of its partners, Yield Engineering Systems, which opened up its manufacturing facility on-site in 2023.

“This move is not just a change in geographic location; it is an intentional strategic decision to align our vision with our customers in driving the U.S. semiconductor industry forward,” said Ron Huemoeller, CEO of Saras Micro Devices in a statement. “This move supports our mission to become an integral part of Arizona’s burgeoning technology ecosystem and our desire to contribute to the strength of the United States’ domestic semiconductor industry. This is where our future becomes a reality, and we’re just getting started.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

