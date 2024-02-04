Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

7 ways to stop paying so much on streaming every dang month

Feb 4, 2024, 5:00 AM

collection of streaming services....

Maximize your streaming, minimize your costs! Read more about how to cut add-ons, watch what you love and embrace ads for savings. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Five years ago, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu with Live TV would cost you around $56 a month. Not bad! Today, the same services will run you over $106. How’s that for outrageous?

We’re giving away a $1,000 computer — Mac or Windows, your choice! Enter to win here. Good luck!

New research shows we’re more cutthroat than ever about what we pay to stream. Let’s look at some clever ways people save so you can, too!

It’s all about the Benjamins

If it’s not clear by now, we’re all scaling back on streaming primarily because of how dang expensive these services are. Sure, some people hit their TV limit during the pandemic (🙋‍♀️ raising my hand), but costs are still out of control.

Here are a few recent increases in monthly prices:

  • Ad-free Netflix plan: From $13.99 to $15.49
  • Ad-free Disney+ premium: From $11 to $14
  • Ad-free Hulu with Live TV: From $70 to $77
  • Ad-free Amazon Prime Video: From $0 to $2.99, plus you need to pay $14.99 per month for Prime

Over the last two years, roughly 25% of American streaming subscribers have canceled at least three services. Yup, I’m in that category, too!

OK, I’m ready to save

I feel you. You don’t need to cut all your streaming to save significant cash, either.

  • Get creative. What do you pay for that you don’t need all the time? Looking at you, sports add-ons. Cancel those once specific events or seasons are over.
  • Focus on what you watch most. If we’re not watching anything on Netflix, it goes away until our show returns. A couple of active services are usually more than enough for one family.
  • Watch ads. Streaming companies are desperate to keep you, and you can get free or cheaper options if you’re willing to put up with commercials.
  • Get a grip. Sometimes, you forget what you’re even paying for. I use Rocket Money (a sponsor of my podcast) to do it for me. You can also comb through your bank and credit card statements to find all your streaming charges.
  • Consider an antenna. This is a no-brainer if you’re a sports fan and your favorite games are on local channels. Here’s a solid option that includes a DVR, and this one gets the job done on a budget. Try this site to see what channels you can get at home.
  • Test the freebies. Pluto TV, Tubi and plenty of others still cost absolutely nothing. Ads? Yes. Free? Yes. Big list of freebies here!
  • Sharing is caring. Not everyone has banned this yet. Amazon lets up to six people share. Through Apple’s Family Sharing feature, six folks get Apple TV+. Disney+ started cracking down on password sharing for Canadian users, but it’s still OK here in the U.S. — for now.

My husband, Barry, is a serial subscriber

If there’s a paid app or service, he somehow finds it. I regularly go in and cancel stuff he’s not using, and then every few months, he’ll yell, “KIM! Did you cancel this?” I just laugh.

But seriously, do this with your spouse, your kids, whoever. If no one is watching, it’s time to cancel. I bet they won’t even notice.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

Plus, a GoFundMe scam, Ring’s new policy on police footage requests, the latest in AI cooking tools, plus tips on handling situations when kids stumble upon iffy content online.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

Person typing on sketchy-looking computer screen....

Kim Komando

Is someone (or something) snooping on your computer?

Do you ever find yourself worried someone might be spying on your computer? Check these steps to secure your privacy.

6 days ago

Woman typing on her laptop....

Kim Komando

AI is for everyone: Prompts to help you with work, life, school and love

Unlock the power of AI with tips for work, life and school! From data analysis to content creation, here's how AI can make life easier.

7 days ago

Person on cellphone....

Kim Komando

Spam text FAQ: What to do, what not to do and how to get less

There is a way to handle text spam, but many people make things worse instead of better. Here's a short introduction.

20 days ago

Man sits in airport chair as he charges his cellphone....

Kim Komando

Charging and travel: 5 malware mistakes most people make

When your batteries hit the low point in your travels, follow these rules to keep you and your family malware-free.

21 days ago

Person typing on a laptop....

Kim Komando

2-minute tech trick: Here’s how Arizonans can start 2024 with a clean inbox

So, what is email archiving? Basically, this keeps a record of everything you’ve sent and received, and much more!

1 month ago

These simple tech changes save you from junk mail...

Kim Komando

5 smart, simple tech changes Arizonans should use to make 2024 better

These five smart and simple tech changes from Kim Komando will help Arizonans boost their skill levels in 2024.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

7 ways to stop paying so much on streaming every dang month