PHOENIX — From one transit project finished and opening to another one beginning work, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend

The Queen Creek Bridge just outside Superior opened 75 years ago but will be dismantled after its replacement is constructed.

A second bridge further down US 60 toward Miami will also be replaced.

Construction will warrant closures during the week, forcing drivers to travel through Winkelman.

The light rail continues to expand, and this latest update includes the massive Thelda Williams Transit Center near the Metrocenter area.

The transit center is the biggest park-and-ride, including a four-story garage along with several pieces of public art.

Nonprofit volunteers with the Humane Animal Rescue & Trapping Team were tasked with moving Pixie the pig, so workers could begin construction on SR 30.

Pixie, however, was not interested in moving, so it took the workers weeks to humanely do so.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department, and filed for the 2024 primary on Friday.

The Republican side has three members interested already, including 2020 nominee Jerry Sheridan, Mike Crawford and Joel Paul Franklin Ellis.

The middle school was on lockdown for three hours after the gun was found in a classroom and police officers investigated the situation.

The boy was arrested that evening on charges including “recklessly handling deadly weapons.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.