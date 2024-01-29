Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona news stories from Jan. 26-28
Jan 28, 2024, 8:00 PM
(KTAR photos)
PHOENIX — From one transit project finished and opening to another one beginning work, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend
Bridge replacement project to begin on US 60 east of Phoenix
The Queen Creek Bridge just outside Superior opened 75 years ago but will be dismantled after its replacement is constructed.
A second bridge further down US 60 toward Miami will also be replaced.
Construction will warrant closures during the week, forcing drivers to travel through Winkelman.
City to celebrate northwest Phoenix light rail extension opening
The light rail continues to expand, and this latest update includes the massive Thelda Williams Transit Center near the Metrocenter area.
The transit center is the biggest park-and-ride, including a four-story garage along with several pieces of public art.
Potbellied pig delays ADOT’s efforts to clear land meant for State Route 30 in Avondale
Nonprofit volunteers with the Humane Animal Rescue & Trapping Team were tasked with moving Pixie the pig, so workers could begin construction on SR 30.
Pixie, however, was not interested in moving, so it took the workers weeks to humanely do so.
Tyler Kamp becomes first Democrat to enter 2024 race for Maricopa County sheriff
Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department, and filed for the 2024 primary on Friday.
The Republican side has three members interested already, including 2020 nominee Jerry Sheridan, Mike Crawford and Joel Paul Franklin Ellis.
11-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun found at Scottsdale middle school
The middle school was on lockdown for three hours after the gun was found in a classroom and police officers investigated the situation.
The boy was arrested that evening on charges including “recklessly handling deadly weapons.”
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.