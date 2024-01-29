Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona news stories from Jan. 26-28

Jan 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

Queen Creek Bridge's replacement, the Thelda Williams Transit Center and Tyler Kamp's sheriff campa...

Queen Creek Bridge's replacement, the Thelda Williams Transit Center and Tyler Kamp's sheriff campaign are among the weekend's biggest stories. (KTAR photos)

(KTAR photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From one transit project finished and opening to another one beginning work, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend

Bridge replacement project to begin on US 60 east of Phoenix

The Queen Creek Bridge just outside Superior opened 75 years ago but will be dismantled after its replacement is constructed.

A second bridge further down US 60 toward Miami will also be replaced.

Construction will warrant closures during the week, forcing drivers to travel through Winkelman.

City to celebrate northwest Phoenix light rail extension opening

The light rail continues to expand, and this latest update includes the massive Thelda Williams Transit Center near the Metrocenter area.

The transit center is the biggest park-and-ride, including a four-story garage along with several pieces of public art.

Potbellied pig delays ADOT’s efforts to clear land meant for State Route 30 in Avondale

Nonprofit volunteers with the Humane Animal Rescue & Trapping Team were tasked with moving Pixie the pig, so workers could begin construction on SR 30.

Pixie, however, was not interested in moving, so it took the workers weeks to humanely do so.

Tyler Kamp becomes first Democrat to enter 2024 race for Maricopa County sheriff

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department, and filed for the 2024 primary on Friday.

The Republican side has three members interested already, including 2020 nominee Jerry Sheridan, Mike Crawford and Joel Paul Franklin Ellis.

11-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun found at Scottsdale middle school

The middle school was on lockdown for three hours after the gun was found in a classroom and police officers investigated the situation.

The boy was arrested that evening on charges including “recklessly handling deadly weapons.”

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo) Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly Jordan drone attack

Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan, Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck told KTAR News.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is seen on April 17, 2023. Majorities of...

Associated Press

Poll finds most Americans feel they pay too much in taxes

A majority of taxpayers feel they pay too much in taxes, with many saying that they receive a poor value in return, according to a new poll.

8 hours ago

US President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Party First in the Na...

Associated Press

Biden says US ‘shall respond’ after drone strike by Iran-backed group kills 3 US troops in Jordan

Biden said in a statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

10 hours ago

21-year-old Jakob Urias was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. (Mesa PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Police arrest 21-year-old for homicide behind pet store in Mesa

Mesa police arrested a 21-year-old man for shooting and killing a 32-year-old man behind a pet store Saturday evening.

11 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooti...

KTAR.com

3-car collision late at night in north Phoenix kills 1 driver

Detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred late Friday night in north Phoenix, police said.

12 hours ago

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of ...

KTAR.com

Man found dead in car on SR-202 loop near Alma School Road in Mesa

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car early Saturday morning, leading to the closure of a major thoroughfare in the East Valley.

15 hours ago

