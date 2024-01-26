PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a northeast Scottsdale middle school on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to Mountainside Middle School, near Via Linda and 128th Street, around noon after the gun was found in a classroom, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The school was put on lockdown while officers searched the school and conducted interviews.

The lockdown was lifted after about three hours, and students were able to leave about 10 minutes after the usual release time.

Detectives gathered evidence before arresting the child that evening.

Police said charges were being filed for minor prohibited from possessing firearms, possessing deadly weapons on school grounds and recklessly handling deadly weapons.

The school sent families a letter Friday morning letting them know about the arrest and ensuring them there was no ongoing threat to the community.

“We take such incidents very seriously and, in accordance with our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment, the student involved will face disciplinary measures in line with the student code of conduct,” the letter said.

The school said its support services staff would be available for students “who may be feeling uneasy or anxious about the incident.”

