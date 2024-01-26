Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

City to celebrate northwest Phoenix light rail extension opening

Jan 26, 2024, 4:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

A train undergoes testing on the new Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona A new Valley Metro light rail station as part of the northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona Overpass at Interstate 17 for new Valley Metro light rail station at Metrocenter in Phoenix. Arizona Public art along Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona Public art along Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona Public art along Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona Public art along Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona Public art along Valley Metro light rail northwest extension in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX — A new northwest Phoenix light rail extension will open for service on Saturday, city officials announced.

The 1.6-mile expansion will give Phoenicians a new way to access Mesa, Tempe and downtown Phoenix. It’s been three years in the making, with construction kicking off in 2020.

The extension will add service west on Dunlap Avenue from 19th Avenue, north on 25th Avenue, then west on Mountain View Road, crossing over Interstate 17 to the Metrocenter area. Accordingly, city officials created three new light rail stations:

– One at 25th and Dunlap Avenue.
– Another at Mountain View Road and 25th Avenue.
– Near the former site of the Metrocenter mall.

Now that the project — known as the Northwest Extension Phase 2 — is finally ready, city officials will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and community celebration at one of the new stations: the Thelda Williams Transit Center, which is near the Metrocenter area.

It’s the snazziest of the three new stations, with a four-story park-and-ride garage along with several pieces of public art. Officials gave it the name to honor Thelda Williams, a lifelong public servant, who died on Nov. 14, 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Juliana Vasquez-Keating, a Valley Metro spokesperson, encouraged the public to join the celebration, which will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

“We want the community to come out and celebrate this with us because it’s such a big moment,” Vasquez-Keating told KTAR News 92.3 FM. There will be giveaways, family-friendly entertainment and hourly raffles.

Northwest Phoenix light rail extension changes the Valley

The 1.6-mile project includes three new stops, including the system’s first elevated rail station, where trains can travel over the freeway on a rail-only bridge. There will also be 200 new trees and enhanced landscaping.

“It’s just a really cool station to look at,” Vasquez-Keating said. Five bus connections will run through the the transit center under the elevated rail station, she said.

“You’re not only getting connections to rail, but you’re also getting connections to buses. And then, you can also park your car there. You can ride your bike there. So it’s a true multimodal transit hub,” she said.

Funding for the project comes from Phoenix Transportation 2050, Proposition 400 and federal grants.

“This extension will breathe new life into the area, bring economic development. We know that this area is a little bit older, but we know that it’s going to come to life,” Vasquez-Keating said.

The extension will also help people connect to more services and jobs in the Valley, she added.

“Our county is growing at a rapid pace,” Vasquez-Keating said. “We need our public transportation system to keep up with that growth.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Potbellied pig delays ADOT's land clearing efforts for SR 30...

Serena O'Sullivan

Potbellied pig delays ADOT’s efforts to clear land meant for State Route 30 in Avondale

The appearance of a potbellied pig named Pixie gave ADOT workers and HARTT volunteers a tricky task that took weeks to solve, officials say.

2 hours ago

Forget Tomorrow World Tour brings Justin Timberlake to Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Pop star Justin Timberlake coming to Phoenix for 2024 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Phoenix this summer for his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

3 hours ago

A string of dinnertime robberies have occurred in Scottsdale since November. (Scottsdale Police Scr...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police investigating string of dinnertime robberies in pair of neighborhoods

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a rash of dinnertime burglaries in a pair of neighborhoods over the past couple of months.

4 hours ago

A man holding a calculator sitting next to a woman filling out tax forms...

Kevin Stone

State leaders push back on IRS for taxing Arizona Families Tax Rebate

Arizona leaders from both parties are pushing the IRS to reverse its decision to treat the state's family tax refund program as taxable income.

5 hours ago

File phot of a Chandler, Arizona, police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Woman dies in collision after truck allegedly runs red light in Chandler

A woman died after a pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and hit a car in south Chandler on Thursday morning.

7 hours ago

Stock photos of a gun and a classroom...

KTAR.com

11-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun found at Scottsdale middle school

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a northeast Scottsdale middle school on Thursday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

City to celebrate northwest Phoenix light rail extension opening