PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still looking for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe which killed a female pedestrian in August, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident occurred at 2800 West Augusta Avenue, a few blocks southwest of where Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue meet, on Aug. 22, 2023.

The Tahoe, which is white and of unknown year, appeared to be traveling westbound on Augusta when it ran over 49-year-old Connie Oliver. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help.

Oliver was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Both the driver and the Tahoe are outstanding still, and investigators are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information can submit tips online here, and there’s a reward worth up to $2,000 for helping to solve the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.