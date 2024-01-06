Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing pedestrian

Jan 6, 2024, 10:15 AM

White Chevy Tahoe suspected of killing pedestrian in August hit-and-run. (Silent Witness photo)...

White Chevy Tahoe suspected of killing pedestrian in August hit-and-run. (Silent Witness photo)

(Silent Witness photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still looking for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe which killed a female pedestrian in August, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident occurred at 2800 West Augusta Avenue, a few blocks southwest of where Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue meet, on Aug. 22, 2023.

The Tahoe, which is white and of unknown year, appeared to be traveling westbound on Augusta when it ran over 49-year-old Connie Oliver. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for help.

Oliver was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

RELATED STORIES

Both the driver and the Tahoe are outstanding still, and investigators are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information can submit tips online here, and there’s a reward worth up to $2,000 for helping to solve the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Silent Witness

(Unsplash Photo)...

Jayme West

Phoenix-area family searching for woman missing since 1994

A Phoenix-area family is searching for a woman who went missing in 1994 and hasn't been seen since.

17 days ago

Henok Woldu smiling in photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2015 Christmas Eve killing

Phoenix police are searching for suspects after a young man was found dead in his car on Christmas Eve 2015.

1 month ago

Joshua Bentley was killed in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2015....

Jayme West

Phoenix police still searching for clues in generous man’s 2015 murder

Phoenix police are looking for clues in the death of a generous man who was found unresponsive behind a local convenience store in 2015.

2 months ago

homicide victims pose for photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2014 double murder

After the double murder of an elderly couple at a Phoenix home almost a decade ago, detectives remain determined to find the killer.

2 months ago

side by side of woman who police said committed identity theft...

Jayme West

Police searching for woman who committed identity theft in Valley earlier this year

As clear as the surveillance pictures are, there's no way this brazen I.D thief in Phoenix will be able to keep her crime spree going much longer.

2 months ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Jayme West

Reward offered in case of Phoenix middle school student shot and killed

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information on a shooting that left a 13-year-old Phoenix boy dead in 2010.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing pedestrian