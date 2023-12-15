The clock is ticking! 50 holiday gifts for all the hard-to-please people on your list
Dec 15, 2023, 4:05 AM
It’s crunch time. Wait much longer and you’re giving gift cards — or braving the stores. I’ve got your back with smart gifts, tech and otherwise, that are sure to please.
In no particular order, here are my picks that are destined to be used time and time again. Nothing beats giving a gift that doesn’t get stashed away in a closet after a week, right?
- This smart reusable notebook stores notes in the cloud and its own app. No more lost sheets of paper!
- Teens love this portable photo printer.
- Here’s a clever phone charger that fits in a wallet. I have one and love it!
- This smart coffee or tea mug keeps your beverage warm until you finish it.
- This innovative phone holder follows you on video calls. I use mine all the time while chatting and cooking.
- For the person who loses things, AirTags are a must.
- Shopping for a photographer? Get them this.
- Shh, I got this gorgeous wireless charging tray for my husband and son.
- A smart water bottle will remind your loved one to hydrate.
- Any bookworm will totally use this gift.
- This indoor smart garden growing kit is perfect for wannabe green thumbs.
- This is the best digital photo frame to let everyone share pics and videos.
- Gift these rechargeable hand warmers, because we all hate cold hands.
- The Apple Watch Series 9 is just the best.
- A Fitbit tracker is ideal for Team Android users.
- Santa is bringing Ian this Bluetooth shower speaker that’s good for the outdoors, too.
- A great massage gun is always a hit.
- This heated massage seat cushion will help those aches and pains.
- Here’s an outdoor pizza oven that heats up to 900 degrees. (Not all tech, but I want this, Santa!)
- A pair of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones makes a noisy world bearable.
- Forget Starbucks! This Nespresso Deluxe coffee and espresso machine is better.
- FluentPet teaches your dog to talk to you. (I got this for my husband!)
- This biometric personal or travel safe has GPS built right in.
- Here’s a really great rapid car charger with five USB ports.
- If your recipient uses a curling iron, get them this — and tell them you shopped for hours.
- I bought myself this leather desk mat. It’s so nice, and you no longer have to use a mouse pad.
- Bird lovers will appreciate this smart bird feeder with a camera. It connects right to their phone and has a great app, too.
- Upgrade their home security with a smart door knob that features a biometric lock.
- I love my DJI drone. This one is good for beginners and pros.
- This smart shower head has tremendous pressure, saves water and has a ton of settings. Ahhh!
- For the budding star or casual player, a smart basketball is perfect for shot training.
- See who’s at the door from an app on your phone with a Ring smart peephole camera.
- I think this vintage-looking portable record player is fab. It comes with Bluetooth — and a really great price.
- Fore! This cool smart golf swing simulator has a stick for the driver.
- This is a really great 3D printer for the maker, inventor or tinkerer.
- The fix-it person will love an HD endoscope inspection camera with a super-long cord and light.
- Here’s a great electric toothbrush that I use. Love the timer!
- Earbuds aren’t comfy when you’re trying to rest. This sleep headphone mask is wonderful at home and for travel.
- For the iPhone person in your life, Apple AirPods will be a hit.
- Shaving stinks. This laser hair removal device for men and women just works.
- For kiddos, the Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro tablet is easy to use and comes with a smashproof guarantee.
- I use my Amazon Echo Show all the time in the kitchen. It’s perfect for older adults, too, especially if they have a caregiver.
- It’s a splurge, but everyone who tries it loves an Apple iPad.
- Get your steps in at home with this ultra-slim folding treadmill.
- This great dashcam from Garmin records while you’re driving and watches your car when you’re away.
- Oh, luxury at last! Always have hot towels within reach with this warmer.
- For the hosts or iced coffee lovers, this countertop ice maker makes fantastic nuggets like Sonic sells.
- Get this sound system for the person who loves to watch shows and movies. It’s super for those with hearing loss, too.
- This hat with Bluetooth will keep their head warm while they’re listening to music — and taking or making calls.
- It’s time already! Get them into the streaming age with this great Roku system.
If you didn’t find at least one good gift idea, all is not lost! Head to my site for even more gift guides.
