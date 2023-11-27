PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Three Arizona restaurants are ranked among the 100 best in the nation for 2023 by OpenTable.

Two of the restaurants are located in Scottsdale and one is in Sedona.

Phoenix is ranked No. 10 among the major U.S. cities that are the most “house rich,” according to a study by All Star Homes.

Cities considered “house rich” are places where home ownership is dominant and homes are relatively affordable compared to the local median income.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania-based All Star Homes found that Phoenix has a 56.1% rate of owner-occupied housing.

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert after a man was found deceased on Friday near 123rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Lawrence Cooley, 91, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Sun City at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A silver alert was then issued Wednesday.

Cooley was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue, which was found partially submerged in the Gila River by the Gila River Police Department. Police found no signs of foul play.

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers will open a new location in Phoenix among its nineteen-store deal to expand across three states.

The concept began franchising in 2022 and is happy to bring its menu, featuring a variety of Hawaiian-style burgers, fries, salads, desserts and seafood options to locations in the Valley, Las Vegas and Idaho.

A pilot from Arizona who died when the small plane he was flying crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was aborting a landing, according to an incident report released Wednesday.

Plano, Texas, police on Wednesday identified the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, of Arizona. McDonald was the only person on board when the plane crashed Tuesday.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.