ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 24-26

Nov 26, 2023, 9:00 PM

Several cities in metro Phoenix made the list of "house rich" cities. (Photo provided by Angelo Fra...

Several cities in metro Phoenix made the list of "house rich" cities. (Photo provided by Angelo Fratantoni)

(Photo provided by Angelo Fratantoni)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

3 Arizona restaurants ranked among the top 100 in country

Three Arizona restaurants are ranked among the 100 best in the nation for 2023 by OpenTable.

Two of the restaurants are located in Scottsdale and one is in Sedona.

Phoenix ranks among major US cities where residents are most ‘house rich’

Phoenix is ranked No. 10 among the major U.S. cities that are the most “house rich,” according to a study by All Star Homes.

Cities considered “house rich” are places where home ownership is dominant and homes are relatively affordable compared to the local median income.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvania-based All Star Homes found that Phoenix has a 56.1% rate of owner-occupied housing.

Silver Alert canceled after Sun City man found deceased

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert after a man was found deceased on Friday near 123rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Lawrence Cooley, 91, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Sun City at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A silver alert was then issued Wednesday.

Cooley was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue, which was found partially submerged in the Gila River by the Gila River Police Department. Police found no signs of foul play.

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers to expand in Phoenix

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers will open a new location in Phoenix among its nineteen-store deal to expand across three states.

The concept began franchising in 2022 and is happy to bring its menu, featuring a variety of Hawaiian-style burgers, fries, salads, desserts and seafood options to locations in the Valley, Las Vegas and Idaho.

87-year-old Arizona man dies after crashing single-engine plane into Texas strip mall

A pilot from Arizona who died when the small plane he was flying crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was aborting a landing, according to an incident report released Wednesday.

Plano, Texas, police on Wednesday identified the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, of Arizona. McDonald was the only person on board when the plane crashed Tuesday.

Arizona News

File photo of a night-time crime scene in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man dead, multiple people detained after shooting in south Phoenix

A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in south Phoenix, police said. The shooting occurred near 10th Avenue and Sunland Avenue.

1 hour ago

(Pexels photo)...

David Veenstra

Arizona’s infant mortality rate increased by 11% last year

Arizona's infant mortality rate increased by 11% compared to the previous year. That pushed the state’s infant mortality rate above the national average. 

2 hours ago

Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke at the Google Fiber groundbreaking on November 20, 2023. (Submitted pho...

KTAR.com

Chandler holds groundbreaking for Google Fiber in city

Google Fiber, a fiber-to-the-home network, is coming to the people of Chandler. Service is expected to launch early in 2024.

4 hours ago

Brantley Gilbert performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Ho...

David Veenstra

Country singer Brantley Gilbert set to headline 2024 Arizona Bike Week lineup

Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert is set to headline next year’s Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on Thursday, April 4th at 8:30 p.m.

6 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle collides with automobile in south Phoenix

One person is dead and another is hurt after a motorcycle was involved in an accident with another automobile on Saturday night.

8 hours ago

Gilbert, Arizona...

Damon Allred

Gilbert partners with Maricopa County in affordable housing initiative

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the town of Gilbert providing affordable housing.

11 hours ago

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

