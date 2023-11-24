PHOENIX — Aloha, Phoenicians!

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers will open a new location in Phoenix among its nineteen-store deal to expand across three states.

The concept began franchising in 2022 and is happy to bring its menu, featuring a variety of Hawaiian-style burgers, fries, salads, desserts and seafood options to locations in the Valley, Las Vegas and Idaho.

“We continue to be humbled by the amount of people that visit us every day and this deal has brought a new meaning to how grateful we are for those who believe in Seven Brothers,” co-founder Max Hannemann said in a release.

“Having the opportunity to work with my family and share our story and food with other families throughout the United States is a dream come true.”

Seven Brothers already has a location in the Valley. It’s located near the intersection of Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

High reviews were issued on Yelp for the Shem Burger, Crazy Fries and Paniolo Fries.

The name Seven Brothers is literally based on the seven children of Art and Peggy Hannemann who started the burger company in Kahuku, Hawaii.

It is still not clear where the new locations will open. Franchise opportunities are provided on the company website.

