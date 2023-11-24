Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers to expand in Phoenix

Nov 24, 2023, 7:15 AM

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

Spencer Burger (Yelp photo) Paniolo Burger (Yelp photo) Banana Bread Sundae (Yelp photo)

PHOENIX — Aloha, Phoenicians!

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers will open a new location in Phoenix among its nineteen-store deal to expand across three states.

The concept began franchising in 2022 and is happy to bring its menu, featuring a variety of Hawaiian-style burgers, fries, salads, desserts and seafood options to locations in the Valley, Las Vegas and Idaho.

“We continue to be humbled by the amount of people that visit us every day and this deal has brought a new meaning to how grateful we are for those who believe in Seven Brothers,” co-founder Max Hannemann said in a release.

RELATED STORIES

“Having the opportunity to work with my family and share our story and food with other families throughout the United States is a dream come true.”

Seven Brothers already has a location in the Valley. It’s located near the intersection of Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

High reviews were issued on Yelp for the Shem Burger, Crazy Fries and Paniolo Fries.

The name Seven Brothers is literally based on the seven children of Art and Peggy Hannemann who started the burger company in Kahuku, Hawaii.

It is still not clear where the new locations will open. Franchise opportunities are provided on the company website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Home values have come down all across Maricopa County. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Joanne Drilling/Phoenix Business Journal

Home values fell in every Maricopa County ZIP code this year

It got less expensive to buy a home in every ZIP code in the Phoenix metro between August 2022 and August 2023.

46 minutes ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Chandler man sentenced to over 7 years for voluntary manslaughter

A 28-year-old man from Chandler was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, authorities announced Monday.

2 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

4-vehicle crash in West Valley requires 4 to be transported to hospital on Thanksgiving

Four people are hurt following a collision in the West Valley on Thursday. Authorities were dispatched to 101st Ave. and Camelback Rd.

12 hours ago

The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo sticks her tongue out for the camera. (Photo courte...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo opens voting to name month-old giraffe, 5th baby since 2017

The fifth baby giraffe has been delivered since 2017 at the Phoenix Zoo and zookeepers are asking for the public's help in naming her.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you on the holiday.

1 day ago

Cornish Pasty Co. plans to a downtown Glendale, Arizona, location in spring 2024....

KTAR.com

Cornish Pasty Co. plans to open downtown Glendale restaurant in spring

The Cornish Pasty Co. is bringing its British-inspired fare to the revitalized Gaslight Building in downtown Glendale next year.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers to expand in Phoenix