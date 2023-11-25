Silver Alert canceled after Sun City man found deceased

PHOENIX – Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert after a man was found deceased on Friday near 123rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Lawrence Cooley, 91, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Sun City at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A silver alert was then issued Wednesday.

Cooley was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue, which was found partially submerged in the Gila River by the Gila River Police Department. Police found no signs of foul play.

The silver alert mentioned that Cooley had a medical condition which caused him to have memory issues and may cause him to appear disoriented.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.