Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

87-year-old Arizona man dies after crashing single-engine plane into Texas strip mall

Nov 24, 2023, 12:26 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Arizona crash plane McDonald Plano Arizona...

Elzie Monroe McDonald, 87, of Arizona was killed when his single engine plane crashed in Plano, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023. (Facebook)

(Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pilot from Arizona who died when the small plane he was flying crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was aborting a landing, according to an incident report released Wednesday.

Plano, Texas, police on Wednesday identified the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, of Arizona. McDonald was the only person on board when the plane crashed Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. But a Federal Aviation Administration incident report says McDonald was pulling out of a landing before crashing.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire. No one was inside the vehicle, and no bystanders were injured, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

According to a Nov. 18 article in The Wickenberg Sun, McDonald was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 883 in Aguila.

He received a Wright Brothers Master Pilot award from the FAA in February 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AZ511 screenshot)...

Tom Kuebel

No bull! DPS corrals curious cow on Interstate 17 near Jomax Road in Phoenix

A full-grown bull was found in the HOV lane of Interstate 17 overnight in north Phoenix, prompting a large response to corral the animal.

6 hours ago

Seven Brothers Burgers (Yelp photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers to expand in Phoenix

Hawaiian-based Seven Brothers Burgers will open a new location in Phoenix among its nineteen-store deal to expand across three states.

9 hours ago

Home values have come down all across Maricopa County. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Joanne Drilling/Phoenix Business Journal

Home values fell in every Maricopa County ZIP code this year

It got less expensive to buy a home in every ZIP code in the Phoenix metro between August 2022 and August 2023.

10 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Chandler man sentenced to over 7 years for voluntary manslaughter

A 28-year-old man from Chandler was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, authorities announced Monday.

11 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

4-vehicle crash in West Valley requires 4 to be transported to hospital on Thanksgiving

Four people are hurt following a collision in the West Valley on Thursday. Authorities were dispatched to 101st Ave. and Camelback Rd.

21 hours ago

The latest giraffe calf born at the Phoenix Zoo sticks her tongue out for the camera. (Photo courte...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo opens voting to name month-old giraffe, 5th baby since 2017

The fifth baby giraffe has been delivered since 2017 at the Phoenix Zoo and zookeepers are asking for the public's help in naming her.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

87-year-old Arizona man dies after crashing single-engine plane into Texas strip mall