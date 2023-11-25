3 Arizona restaurants ranked among the top 100 in country

PHOENIX — Three Arizona restaurants are ranked among the 100 best in the nation for 2023 by OpenTable.

Two of the restaurants are located in Scottsdale and one is in Sedona.

According to its website, OpenTable, which is a component of Booking Holdings, powers reservations for the hospitality industry.

Cafe Monarch (Scottsdale)

Cafe Monarch is located at 6939 E. 1st Ave. in Scottsdale.

Within its ranking, OpenTable notes: “At Cafe Monarch the menu is always changing, bringing you an ever-evolving array of innovative culinary creations that feature nothing but the finest in premium fresh, local, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients. The four-course prix fixe menus are meticulously designed to delight even the most sophisticated of palates.”

Mariposa (Sedona)

Mariposa is located at 700 Highway 89A in Sedona.

Per the Latin inspired grill’s website, “Mariposa’s allure has spread since its opening in 2015, yet it is Chef Lisa Dahl’s abiding respect and reverence for the guests and their experience. That single cultural aspect is pervasive. The interplay of fine cuisine, service, architecture, art, and mother nature is Lisa’s and her staff’s intention.”

Ocean 44 (Scottsdale)

Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N. Goldwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

Within its ranking, OpenTable notes: “Ocean 44 is seafood reinvented in a vibrant upscale atmosphere specializing in world-class seafood and great steaks … At the core of Ocean 44 is chef sourced, highest graded sustainable fresh seafood from around from the world, enhanced with unique and interesting appetizers and side dishes that go beyond the traditional seafood menu.”

OpenTable’s software seats more than one billion people per year and helps more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

