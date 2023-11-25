Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Arizona restaurants ranked among the top 100 in country

Nov 25, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three Arizona restaurants are ranked among the 100 best in the nation for 2023 by OpenTable.

Two of the restaurants are located in Scottsdale and one is in Sedona.

According to its website, OpenTable, which is a component of Booking Holdings, powers reservations for the hospitality industry.

Cafe Monarch (Scottsdale)

Cafe Monarch is located at 6939 E. 1st Ave. in Scottsdale.

Within its ranking, OpenTable notes: “At Cafe Monarch the menu is always changing, bringing you an ever-evolving array of innovative culinary creations that feature nothing but the finest in premium fresh, local, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients. The four-course prix fixe menus are meticulously designed to delight even the most sophisticated of palates.”

Mariposa (Sedona)

Mariposa is located at 700 Highway 89A in Sedona.

Per the Latin inspired grill’s website, “Mariposa’s allure has spread since its opening in 2015, yet it is Chef Lisa Dahl’s abiding respect and reverence for the guests and their experience. That single cultural aspect is pervasive. The interplay of fine cuisine, service, architecture, art, and mother nature is Lisa’s and her staff’s intention.”

Ocean 44 (Scottsdale)

Ocean 44 is located at 4748 N. Goldwater Blvd. in Scottsdale.

Within its ranking, OpenTable notes: “Ocean 44 is seafood reinvented in a vibrant upscale atmosphere specializing in world-class seafood and great steaks … At the core of Ocean 44 is chef sourced, highest graded sustainable fresh seafood from around from the world, enhanced with unique and interesting appetizers and side dishes that go beyond the traditional seafood menu.”

OpenTable’s software seats more than one billion people per year and helps more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)...

KTAR.com

Truck accident blocks Loop 202 eastbound lanes in Ahwatukee area

An overturned truck caused a traffic jam on eastbound Loop 202 in the Ahwatukee area on Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

Parts Town (Facebook photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Parts Town to expand with 420,000-square-foot facility in Glendale

A multi-billion dollar company named Parts Town is expected open a new distribution center in Glendale in 2024.

7 hours ago

st. vincent depaul health clinic arizona...

KTAR.com

St. Vincent de Paul partners with Sonoran University to open medical clinic

Thanks to a grant, St. Vincent de Paul will open a medical clinic at the charity’s shelter at Washington and 28th streets in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

The interior of the newly opened Prosano medical care clinic in Peoria operated by Blue Cross Blue ...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona going brick and mortar with proposed network of medical clinics

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is set to up its game significantly in a shift that moves the company to delivering managed care directly to its members.

8 hours ago

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer...

Associated Press

Derek Chauvin stabbed by fellow inmate in Arizona prison

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday.

17 hours ago

Lawrence Cooley was last seen Tuesday and authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Wednesday, N...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Sun City man found deceased

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert after a man was found deceased on Friday near 123rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

3 Arizona restaurants ranked among the top 100 in country