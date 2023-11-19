PHOENIX — Through the end of the month, those who donate blood at any local Vitalant donation center will get a ticket to see a musical performance in Phoenix.

The need for donations comes as the Thanksgiving holiday is among the most difficult time to make sure patients in Arizona have enough supply of blood transfusions.

Vitalant will be accepting donations through Nov. 30 at all seven of its Valley offices, including in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Glendale and Goodyear, in exchange for a single voucher to see The Phoenix Symphony show.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

When did the partnership between Phoenix Symphony and Vitalant begin?

The Phoenix Symphony and Vitalant’s partnership goes back to 2003, after the musical company’s late maestro Hermann Michael was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 1999, according to a press release. The disease affected Michael’s ability to reproduce blood cells.

Michael was treated with chemotherapy and blood transfusions every few days, and was grateful that there was blood when he most needed it.

Though Michael died to his blood disease six years after being diagnosed, The Phoenix Symphony continues the annual tradition.

“As we celebrate our health and well-being with family, it is important to remember that patients are relying on a plentiful blood supply so that they can celebrate another holiday with their families, as well,” Sid Lewis, vice president of Vitalant’s Southwest Division, said in the release.

