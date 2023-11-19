Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Blood donors can get free ticket to Phoenix Symphony through end of November

Nov 19, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:07 pm

side by side of woman getting blood taken out and Phoenix Symphony...

Through the end of November 2023, anyone who donates blood at any Vitalant donation center will get a ticket to The Phoenix Symphony. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Facebook Photo/The Phoenix Symphony)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Facebook Photo/The Phoenix Symphony)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Through the end of the month, those who donate blood at any local Vitalant donation center will get a ticket to see a musical performance in Phoenix.

The need for donations comes as the Thanksgiving holiday is among the most difficult time to make sure patients in Arizona have enough supply of blood transfusions.

Vitalant will be accepting donations through Nov. 30 at all seven of its Valley offices, including in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Glendale and Goodyear, in exchange for a single voucher to see The Phoenix Symphony show.

RELATED STORIES

Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

When did the partnership between Phoenix Symphony and Vitalant begin?

The Phoenix Symphony and Vitalant’s partnership goes back to 2003, after the musical company’s late maestro Hermann Michael was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 1999, according to a press release. The disease affected Michael’s ability to reproduce blood cells.

Michael was treated with chemotherapy and blood transfusions every few days, and was grateful that there was blood when he most needed it.

Though Michael died to his blood disease six years after being diagnosed, The Phoenix Symphony continues the annual tradition.

“As we celebrate our health and well-being with family, it is important to remember that patients are relying on a plentiful blood supply so that they can celebrate another holiday with their families, as well,” Sid Lewis, vice president of Vitalant’s Southwest Division, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

NICU in Glendale expansion...

SuElen Rivera

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale unveils $14M neonatal intensive care unit expansion

A $14 million expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale was unveiled last week.

8 minutes ago

Thanksgiving meal on table with various foods...

David Veenstra

4 Valley cities among the best places to go for Thanksgiving, per WalletHub

A personal finance website found four Valley cities are among the top 100 places in the nation to go for Thanksgiving 2023.

1 hour ago

police lights...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man arrested for impersonating officer in Prescott

An Arizona man was recently arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer to a woman in Prescott, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Abisai Urias, 32, Tucson...

KTAR.com

Arizona man guilty of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine

Abisai Urias, 32, of Tucson was found guilty last week of transporting 40 pounds of methamphetamine and steroids.

9 hours ago

A look at a lakeside ramada planned for the WaterView office campus by Holualoa Cos. (Holualoa Cos....

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Holualoa Cos. rebrands and bolsters Camelback lakeside office building

Nearly two years after purchasing an office campus in the Camelback corridor, Holualoa Cos. said activity is picking up amid renovations.

10 hours ago

prison arizona...

KTAR.com

Arizona prisons reach deal with DOJ to remedy visual impairment support

The DOJ announced last week Arizona prisons will implement reforms to prevent discrimination against prisoners with vision disabilities.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Blood donors can get free ticket to Phoenix Symphony through end of November