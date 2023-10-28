PHOENIX — Vitalant, a national blood services provider, had a double celebration this week for its new headquarters in Scottsdale and 80th anniversary.

The nonprofit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new national office, which is located on Via de Ventura just west of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, about 9 miles from the previous location in south Scottsdale.

“From a humble yet bold beginning in 1943, we have grown and evolved to meet the modern transfusion needs of patients,” David R. Green, Vitalant president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our new national office marks another chapter in our rich history, providing the foundation to continue our lifesaving mission to save and improve lives.”

How has Scottsdale-based Vitalant changed over 80 years?

Vitalant was founded in Phoenix in October 1943 and became one of the nation’s first blood centers to focus on the transfusion needs of civilians after World War II.

It was originally called Salt River Valley Blood Bank before becoming United Blood Services for much of its existence. The brand was changed to Vitalant in 2018.

The operation now has approximately 4,000 employees and 115 collection centers nationwide. Almost 700 workers are based in Arizona, including about 150 at the new Scottsdale office.

In 2020, Vitalant opened a new blood collection and processing facility in Tempe. The organization, which provides blood for every hospital in metro Phoenix, also operates six other donation centers across the Phoenix area.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.