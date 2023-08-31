Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

West Virginia college files for bankruptcy a month after announcing intentions to close

Aug 31, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A small, private university in West Virginia declared bankruptcy on Thursday, a month after announcing that it planned to cease operations.

Alderson Broaddus University filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the state’s northern district. According to the filing, the university estimated it had between $1 million and $10 million in total assets, liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million and owed money to between 100 and 199 creditors.

The filing was signed by Alderson Broaddus interim president Andrea Bucklew. The Chapter 7 filing would allow the university to liquidate its assets. The campus community was notified of the decision, the university said in a statement.

Alderson Broaddus board chairman James Garvin said that the board “is grateful to the students, employees, alumni and donors who have embodied the Christian spirit of the University, and through them, the legacy of AB will live on.”

On July 31 the university’s Board of Trustees voted to develop a plan to disband after another board overseeing the state’s four-year colleges and universities revoked its ability to award degrees effective Dec. 31. The university said the revocation meant the school could have offered only limited classes to about 20 students this fall, and it forced the Baptist university’s 625 students on the Philippi campus to scramble to enroll at colleges elsewhere.

Other state universities, including West Virginia Wesleyan in nearby Buckhannon and Fairmont State University in Fairmont, offered application and transcript evaluation assistance to Alderson Broaddus students.

Student academic and financial records have been transferred to West Virginia Wesleyan, located about 21 miles (34 kilometers) from Alderson Broaddus. West Virginia Wesleyan will make transcripts and other information available to former Alderson Broaddus students.

Earlier in August West Virginia Wesleyan said it had accepted more than 20 transfer students from Alderson Broaddus.

Alderson Broadus said it had anticipated receiving an employee retention credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service of more than $1 million. However, the funds were not received in time.

The website of Alderson Broaddus was taken down Thursday and the school encouraged its employees to seek unemployment insurance benefits.

United States News

Associated Press

Texas guardsman suspended after wounding man in cross-border shooting, Mexico says

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard soldier has been suspended after he shot and wounded a man on the other side of the U.S. southern border last week, Mexico’s president said Thursday. Calling the shooting “a violation of international law,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he received a report on the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union’s economic demands. Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three automakers to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union’s proposals, President […]

16 hours ago

Greta Kemp Martin, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi attorney general, at podium, discusses he...

Associated Press

Mississippi candidate for attorney general says the state isn’t doing enough to protect workers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi — one of the poorest states in the U.S. and where a 16-year-old worker recently died after becoming entangled in a factory conveyor belt — a candidate for attorney general said Thursday that elected officials must play a more aggressive role in protecting labor rights. At a news conference […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. Th...

Associated Press

US regulators might change how they classify marijuana. Here’s what that would mean

NEW YORK (AP) — The news lit up the world of weed: U.S. health regulators are suggesting that the federal government loosen restrictions on marijuana. Specifically, the federal Health and Human Services Department has recommended taking marijuana out of a category of drugs deemed to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential […]

16 hours ago

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Fri...

Associated Press

Audio reveals 911 caller in University of North Carolina shooting immediately identified a suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where a professor was fatally shot on a college campus this week, received information on the suspect’s identity within minutes of the gunfire, according to a recording of the 911 call. Some portions of the audio sound redacted, but what was released describes the first […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Rule allowing rail shipments of LNG will be put on hold to allow more study of safety concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Trump-era rule allowing railroads to haul highly flammable liquefied natural gas will now be formally put on hold to allow more time to study the safety concerns related to transporting that fuel and other substances like hydrogen that must be kept at extremely low temperatures when they are shipped, regulators […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

West Virginia college files for bankruptcy a month after announcing intentions to close