PHOENIX — A Scottsdale woman was killed in a shooting at a California bar, a Valley Japanese restaurant is one of the top spots in the country and 911 dispatchers can get unlimited mental health services after Gov. Hobbs signed a bill.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

A Scottsdale woman was among those killed Wednesday when a retired police sergeant opened fire at a popular Southern California biker bar, officials revealed Friday.

Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale was dining with the wife of the shooter, according to authorities.

John Snowling, 59, traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, shooting her in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said. His wife survived and is hospitalized.

A Japanese restaurant tucked away in the Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix was ranked among the top 25 spots in the United States by Yelp.

Located near the intersection of 7th Street and Bell Road, Yutaka Japanese Restaurant comes in at No. 17 on the list and No. 7 among restaurants west of the Mississippi River.

The list was determined through a variety of factors, including the amount of reviews and ratings posted to Yelp from Jan. 2021 through July 2023.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2717 which will provide the state’s 911 operators unlimited mental health services.

Operators can use services without the fear of running out of sessions or having to pay for extra sessions out of pocket.

The signing of the bill gives 911 operators the same mental health benefits as police officers and firefighters.

A Canadian company announced last week it’s moved a helium processing operation from Arizona to a gas field in New Mexico’s Permian Basin just over a month after buying the field for over $2 million.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSX: DME), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, closed an approximately $2.5 million deal to acquire the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez County on July 6.

It took over operations at the 77,500-acre field upon the purchase, according to a release from the company.

Officials finally cracked a homicide cold case that “rocked” Prescott back in 1987, according to a recent announcement.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the man who killed a 23-year-old college student in the Prescott National Forest 36 years ago.

“This case has so many incredible twists and turns,” Sheriff David Rhodes said during a Saturday news conference.

