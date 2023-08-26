Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Canadian company moves helium plant from Arizona site to New Mexico gas field

Aug 26, 2023, 6:30 AM

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) acquired the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez Coun...

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME) acquired the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez County in a deal worth around $2.5 million in total. (Evgeny Bashta Photo)

(Evgeny Bashta Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY JACOB MARANDA/ALBUQUERQUE BUSINESS FIRST FOR THE PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A Canadian company announced last week it’s moved a helium processing operation from Arizona to a gas field in New Mexico’s Permian Basin just over a month after buying the field for over $2 million.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSX: DME), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, closed an approximately $2.5 million deal to acquire the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in Chavez County on July 6.

It took over operations at the 77,500-acre field upon the purchase, according to a release from the company.

Just over a month later, Desert Mountain said it had fully disassembled its McCauley Helium Processing Facility near Holbrook, Arizona, and moved the components to the New Mexico field.

Reassembling the facility could take up to six weeks, and the company expects the plant to start up after pressure testing is completed, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Hard Drive Maintenance Tips Everyone Should Know

Depending upon the age and type of hard drive, the potential failures can be mechanical or electronic so the first thing to do is pay attention!

10 hours ago

(Silver Creek Development Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Developer to break ground on 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in West Valley

A developer will break ground on a 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the West Valley next month.

10 hours ago

As You Wish opened the its seventh location in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Pottery company As You Wish opens 7th Valley location in Queen Creek

Pottery company As You Wish announced it opened the doors to its seventh Valley location in Queen Creek last week.

10 hours ago

A sign of United States Department of Agriculture is seen on USDA building in Washington D.C., Unit...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona small businesses receive USDA grant money for disaster response, agriculture projects

Two Arizona small businesses are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support research that addresses critical scientific challenges and opportunities in agriculture, the department announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on Interstat...

Associated Press

‘This is a long game’: After Roe, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

Residents of Clovis, a mere 20-minute drive to the Texas state line, crammed into a building to discuss a plan of action to ban abortion.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zel...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Canadian company moves helium plant from Arizona site to New Mexico gas field