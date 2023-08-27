PHOENIX — A Japanese restaurant tucked away in the Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix was ranked among the top 25 spots in the United States by Yelp.

Located near the intersection of 7th Street and Bell Road, Yutaka Japanese Restaurant comes in at No. 17 on the list and No. 7 among restaurants west of the Mississippi River.

The list was determined through a variety of factors, including the amount of reviews and ratings posted to Yelp from Jan. 2021 through July 2023.

The menu at Yutaka includes a variety of entrees, noodle dishes and sushi rolls.

Its ramen options include the Tonkotsu Ramen and Spicy Miso Ramen.

Both dishes are made with cashu, soft boiled egg and scallions.

The Tonkotsu Ramen includes shredded sweet mushroom, fried onion and black garlic oil while the Spicy Miso Ramen has bean sprouts, corn and Japanese chili on its ingredient list.

Yutaka is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday It is open for an extra half hour on Friday and Saturday and it opens a half hour later on Sunday.

Among the top five restaurants, two were from California, one from New York, one from Hawaii and the top ramen spot in the nation was awarded to Ramen Boys in Las Vegas.

Two restaurants were selected to the list for geographic diversity.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.