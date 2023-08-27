Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Japanese restaurant in Phoenix ranks among top ramen spots in US by Yelp

Aug 27, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

Tonkotsu Ramen (Yelp photo) Tonkotsu Ramen from Yutaka Japanese Restaurant (Yelp photo) Spicy Miso Ramen (Yelp photo) Sipcy Miso Ramen (Yelp photo)

PHOENIX — A Japanese restaurant tucked away in the Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix was ranked among the top 25 spots in the United States by Yelp.

Located near the intersection of 7th Street and Bell Road, Yutaka Japanese Restaurant comes in at No. 17 on the list and No. 7 among restaurants west of the Mississippi River.

The list was determined through a variety of factors, including the amount of reviews and ratings posted to Yelp from Jan. 2021 through July 2023.

The menu at Yutaka includes a variety of entrees, noodle dishes and sushi rolls.

RELATED STORIES

Its ramen options include the Tonkotsu Ramen and Spicy Miso Ramen.

Both dishes are made with cashu, soft boiled egg and scallions.

The Tonkotsu Ramen includes shredded sweet mushroom, fried onion and black garlic oil while the Spicy Miso Ramen has bean sprouts, corn and Japanese chili on its ingredient list.

Yutaka is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday  It is open for an extra half hour on Friday and Saturday and it opens a half hour later on Sunday.

Among the top five restaurants, two were from California, one from New York, one from Hawaii and the top ramen spot in the nation was awarded to Ramen Boys in Las Vegas.

Two restaurants were selected to the list for geographic diversity.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

Excessive heat warning triggered early as high temperatures return

An excessive heat warning was put into effect ahead of schedule on Saturday as temperatures soared to 113 degrees in metro Phoenix.

11 hours ago

A DNA breakthrough has solved a brutal murder case that shook Prescott to the core in 1987, police ...

Serena O'Sullivan

YCSO: New DNA breakthrough solves homicide cold case that haunted Prescott for decades

Officials finally cracked a homicide cold case that "rocked" Prescott back in 1987, according to a recent announcement.

11 hours ago

Overhead file photo of Maricopa County, Arizona, freeways. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the Repu...

KTAR.com

Weekend I-10, I-17 closures completed early, reopened Sunday

PHOENIX – Two Valley freeways that were closed for maintenance work this weekend have reopened ahead of schedule, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Panda Express pledges nearly $15 million to Phoenix Children’s

Panda Express announced on Wednesday a $14.8 million pledge to Phoenix Children's, supporting the hospital's mission to provide the best health care for children and their families.

11 hours ago

convoluted kidnapping scheme in Chandler envelope full of cash BMW...

KTAR.com

Chandler arrest 2 after finding $15,000 in cash as part of ransom scheme

Chandler police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to a convoluted kidnapping scheme, according to a Saturday announcement.

11 hours ago

More expansions on the horizon for Park Central. (Plaza Cos Rendering)...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Barrow Neurological Institute to lease laboratory space at Park Central bioscience hub

Barrow Neurological Institute plans to build a 10,000-square-foot dry laboratory at Park Central, which recently received the designation as the city of Phoenix's third bioscience research hub.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Japanese restaurant in Phoenix ranks among top ramen spots in US by Yelp