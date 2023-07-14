Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Close
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; IAC Chairman Barry Diller.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

